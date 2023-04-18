Home » The perfect FFP2 mask for everyday work
The perfect FFP2 mask for everyday work

The perfect FFP2 mask for everyday work

Daun/Vulkaneifel – The TECHNIMASK FFP2 2.1 from TechniSat is characterized by low breathing resistance, a longer period of use and passed additional tests. This FFP2 mask “Made in Germany” was designed for longer use in everyday work. Save 20% on mask purchases until May 15th.

The TECHNIMASK FFP2 2.1 is ideal for people who have to wear it for a long time for professional reasons. The FFP2 mask serves the areas of occupational safety and infection control in equal measure. It can not only be used in the private or medical sector, but also in industry and trade. It is also ideal for rescue services and fire brigades.

Certified and tested

The TECHNIMASK FFP2 2.1 is certified by TÜV Nord. In addition to the CE mark awarded by TÜV NORD, it can also bear the “D” mark, i.e. the designation “FFP2 D”. Passing the dolomite dust test confirms reliable filter performance with very low breathing resistance and a longer service life.

The soft fleece material has been dermatologically tested for skin intolerance. The TECHNIMASK FFP2 2.1 does not irritate the skin and is therefore also ideal for allergy sufferers. In addition, it passed the test for in-vitro cytotoxicity according to EN ISO 10993-5:2009, which does not show any damage to tissue or cells in the face, even when worn for a long time.

Excellent wearing comfort

The TECHNIMASK FFP2 2.1 offers excellent wearing comfort thanks to the comfortable ear straps. Due to the flat design and their width of 5 mm, the ear loops lie comfortably behind the ears even when worn for a long time, so that there are no painful pressure points on the skin.

Alles Made in Germany

The TECHNIMASK FFP2 2.1 is manufactured in compliance with TechniSat’s high quality standards in its own production facilities in Germany. The mask consists of a total of five layers, two of which are meltblown filter fleece, which filter pollutants and particles from the air. The meltblown fleece is also produced in Germany.

