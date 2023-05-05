The perfect smoothie for a detox breakfast: prepare it with fruit and vegetables that you already have at home!

The perfect smoothie recipe is made from fruits and vegetables you already have in the kitchen. Here’s how you can comfortably prepare a detox breakfast.

With the arrival of summer, the desire of many people to put themselves in is increasingly evident form and to eat healthy. It starts with proper nutrition and a diet, many look for remedies and recipes detox to purify and streamline the body in no time.

Very important are the foods you eat to keep up with the passing months and the heat that arrives. One of the basic meals to have immediate results on your body is breakfast, perfect if made with food nutrients ed energetic, an example is fruit, recommended as a first meal by all nutritionists.

In the spring months, among the most popular searches on the internet are those concerning diets, weight loss, detox and body purification. Most of the menus are characterized by a high consumption of fruit and vegetablethe perfect combination of both.

Much loved and useful are the shakes, guarantee a tasty combination of fruit and vegetables. There are many types, satisfy everyone’s tastes. One of the most welcome is that verde, perfect for fitness. Now let’s see how to prepare it.

Detox smoothie with fruits and vegetables

The green smoothie is the detox one, made with rice milk, kiwi, banana and lettuce. You don’t need to add sugar because it’s sweet thanks to the banana and rice milk. It has lots of fiber and vitamins and for this reason it is highly recommended in summer. The ingredients for two glasses they are:

The green smoothie: procedure

To prepare the detox smoothie just peel and cut the kiwis and bananas and put everything in the blender. Next we proceed to cut the lettuce and add it to the rest. Finally, the rice milk is also poured into it (or simply water if you prefer). The glass is possible to decorate with fresh mint.

The smoothies as well as being nutritious, fresh e thirst quenchers, they are also an excellent snack at any time of the day. They are a great snack and the preparation time is very short.

It is recommended to consume it in the morning due to the substances contained in fruit and vegetables: vitamins, fibres, antioxidants and minerals. They additionally give a huge charge of energy e they activate the metabolism. We just have to try all the smoothies, starting with the detox one!