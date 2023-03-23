The popular mom jeans are an absolute style statement when worn right, no wonder they’ve come back in style in recent years. We’ve put together a ton of inspiration on how to mix and match mom jeans this spring and wear them for any occasion.

Combine mom jeans in spring: trendy styling ideas

The mom jeans have a high waist, a long seat and a relaxed fit, and they are mostly available in blue in a medium wash. They have a relaxed silhouette, and that’s important because mom jeans are all about comfort, but that doesn’t mean you can’t look classy if you opt for them over a pair of skinnies. When done right, mom jeans can become a must-have look.

Style the classic garment with a blazer

There’s nothing quite as classy as a white tee and blazer, and nothing complements this outfit like the perfect pair of mom jeans. Add your favorite heels or sneakers for a foolproof look.

Go for a bright blazer to follow the color trend in 2023 or stay classic and timeless with a neutral hue. A blazer gives the finishing touch to any look and with this combination you can make your outfit look sharper and more elegant in no time at all and switch the otherwise casual outfits from morning to evening.

Because mom jeans sit higher on the waist, you can wear a slightly looser fitting blazer as long as you don’t button it up. Tuck in your top to accentuate your waist.

Luminous cardigan and matching heels

This understated combination is perfect for both dressy and casual occasions, and it works regardless of the style, print or color you choose for your knitwear and shoes.

For a spring-ready look, pair your mom jeans with a statement knit piece for a fresh feel. To accentuate your figure, choose a fitted cut that accentuates your curves.

Opt for jeans with a medium or dark wash. If you want to look extra elegant, choose a cardigan with rhinestone buttons, satin or patent leather shoes and a pair of sparkling earrings.

With white sneakers and a neutral t-shirt

Style your mom jeans with white sneakers and a white t-shirt if you’re looking for a look that’s easy and never fails. Combine it with trendy mom jeans and this will quickly become your new favorite outfit. Add some color to your look with a trendy Stament handbag.

Combine mom jeans with a leather jacket in spring

A leather jacket is a classic option for styling your mom jeans as it is a timeless piece of clothing that will add a touch of sharpness to any outfit. Opt for a fitted leather jacket that best suits the high waist of the jeans.

Mom Jeans und Statement-Top

Despite their casual look, mom jeans are great for spicing things up. Don’t be afraid of volume. Statement sleeves are still a big trend this season, and a high-waisted mom jean balances a bulky top. Darker washes make you look dressier, while white jeans or light washes convey a warm-weather feel.

Style the jeans with a tweed jacket

Style your mom jeans with a tweed jacket for a stylish and elegant look. Adding a touch of expensive sophistication to your look, this style was popularized by Chanel and other luxury brands.

You can combine your light colored mom jeans with a bouclé jacket and a simple white t-shirt for a nice daytime look, or darker jeans with an elegant top for an evening outfit.

Spring outfit with graphic t-shirt

Another way to style mom jeans is to pair them with a graphic tee that creates a fun and casual look. Choose a t-shirt with eye-catching graphics, like band logos, pop culture references, or fun illustrations. You can complete the look with comfortable sneakers or slippers.

With sneakers and a trench coat

Pair your mom jeans with trainers, a classic white t-shirt and the on-trend trench coat that is an essential part of any spring wardrobe. The mix of classic and trendy pieces results in an effortless result that is worthy of becoming your favorite outfit for this season.

Classic outfit with white shirt

This classic outfit is perfect for the workplace. You can’t go wrong with a classic white shirt. Just make sure to tuck it into the jeans for a nice look.

Which shoes for mom jeans?

The shoes that you wear with your mom jeans can enhance your outfit. The best shoes that go with it are simple, flat slippers, sneakers, the trendy loafers or heels. For a casual look, wear white sneakers or loafers, while black pumps create a chic ensemble.