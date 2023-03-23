Home Health The perfect styling ideas to imitate
Health

The perfect styling ideas to imitate

by admin
The perfect styling ideas to imitate

The popular mom jeans are an absolute style statement when worn right, no wonder they’ve come back in style in recent years. We’ve put together a ton of inspiration on how to mix and match mom jeans this spring and wear them for any occasion.

Combine mom jeans in spring: trendy styling ideas

The mom jeans have a high waist, a long seat and a relaxed fit, and they are mostly available in blue in a medium wash. They have a relaxed silhouette, and that’s important because mom jeans are all about comfort, but that doesn’t mean you can’t look classy if you opt for them over a pair of skinnies. When done right, mom jeans can become a must-have look.

Style the classic garment with a blazer

Combine mom jeans with a blazer in spring

There’s nothing quite as classy as a white tee and blazer, and nothing complements this outfit like the perfect pair of mom jeans. Add your favorite heels or sneakers for a foolproof look.

Go for a bright blazer to follow the color trend in 2023 or stay classic and timeless with a neutral hue. A blazer gives the finishing touch to any look and with this combination you can make your outfit look sharper and more elegant in no time at all and switch the otherwise casual outfits from morning to evening.

Because mom jeans sit higher on the waist, you can wear a slightly looser fitting blazer as long as you don’t button it up. Tuck in your top to accentuate your waist.

Luminous cardigan and matching heels

elegant outfit with mom jeans and bright knitting year

This understated combination is perfect for both dressy and casual occasions, and it works regardless of the style, print or color you choose for your knitwear and shoes.

See also  "Let's Sing 2022" will be released in November this year

For a spring-ready look, pair your mom jeans with a statement knit piece for a fresh feel. To accentuate your figure, choose a fitted cut that accentuates your curves.

Opt for jeans with a medium or dark wash. If you want to look extra elegant, choose a cardigan with rhinestone buttons, satin or patent leather shoes and a pair of sparkling earrings.

With white sneakers and a neutral t-shirt

simple outfit with sneakers and a white t shirt

Style your mom jeans with white sneakers and a white t-shirt if you’re looking for a look that’s easy and never fails. Combine it with trendy mom jeans and this will quickly become your new favorite outfit. Add some color to your look with a trendy Stament handbag.

Combine mom jeans with a leather jacket in spring

the leather jacket is a must in spring and it goes perfectly with mom jeans

A leather jacket is a classic option for styling your mom jeans as it is a timeless piece of clothing that will add a touch of sharpness to any outfit. Opt for a fitted leather jacket that best suits the high waist of the jeans.

Mom Jeans und Statement-Top

hip look with mom jeans and statement top

Despite their casual look, mom jeans are great for spicing things up. Don’t be afraid of volume. Statement sleeves are still a big trend this season, and a high-waisted mom jean balances a bulky top. Darker washes make you look dressier, while white jeans or light washes convey a warm-weather feel.

Style the jeans with a tweed jacket

style mom jeans with bouclé jacket in spring

Style your mom jeans with a tweed jacket for a stylish and elegant look. Adding a touch of expensive sophistication to your look, this style was popularized by Chanel and other luxury brands.

You can combine your light colored mom jeans with a bouclé jacket and a simple white t-shirt for a nice daytime look, or darker jeans with an elegant top for an evening outfit.

See also  Sour Tomato Sauce Alert: Here's What Happens If You Eat It

Spring outfit with graphic t-shirt

Combine mom jeans with a graphic t-shirt in spring

Another way to style mom jeans is to pair them with a graphic tee that creates a fun and casual look. Choose a t-shirt with eye-catching graphics, like band logos, pop culture references, or fun illustrations. You can complete the look with comfortable sneakers or slippers.

With sneakers and a trench coat

combine mom jeans with a trench coat in spring

Pair your mom jeans with trainers, a classic white t-shirt and the on-trend trench coat that is an essential part of any spring wardrobe. The mix of classic and trendy pieces results in an effortless result that is worthy of becoming your favorite outfit for this season.

Classic outfit with white shirt

stylish and simple outfit with white shirt and jeans

This classic outfit is perfect for the workplace. You can’t go wrong with a classic white shirt. Just make sure to tuck it into the jeans for a nice look.

Which shoes for mom jeans?

this is how you can combine your mom jeans in spring

The shoes that you wear with your mom jeans can enhance your outfit. The best shoes that go with it are simple, flat slippers, sneakers, the trendy loafers or heels. For a casual look, wear white sneakers or loafers, while black pumps create a chic ensemble.

You may also like

To Maggiore a device created to measure for...

Deadly alluvial forest tick transmits canine malaria: watch...

Laura Pausini’s wedding – La Vita in Diretta...

What is gastric botox, the unauthorized weight loss...

Bird flu dangerous for humans? The 5 most...

Naples, a car on fire: inside is an...

Is eating kefir good for health? Here is...

Recipe “Tajine with chicken, salt lemon and pan...

Hellblade II, the new trailer shows the muscles...

March 24 World Tuberculosis Day / Pay attention...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy