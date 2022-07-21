Home Health The performance is not far from the Ryzen 9 5950X, and the Intel Core i5-13600K data is exposed on the Geekbench database
Health

The performance is not far from the Ryzen 9 5950X, and the Intel Core i5-13600K data is exposed on the Geekbench database

by admin
The performance is not far from the Ryzen 9 5950X, and the Intel Core i5-13600K data is exposed on the Geekbench database

The multi-core performance of the Intel Core i5-13600K is comparable to that of the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X.

In the Geekbench database, the test data of Intel Core i5-13600K is exposed again, and this time, two scores appear at the same time, using two motherboards, ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme and ASRock Z690 Steel Legend WiFi 6E respectively.

This is not the first time that the test data of the Intel Core i5-13600K has been exposed.

The test data of the two motherboards with the Intel Core i5-13600K is also certified by Geekbench, so the score is much more credible.

If compared with the Intel Core i5-12600K of the 12th generation Core, the Intel Core i5-13600K is 8% faster in single-core and 38% faster in the multi-core part; on the other hand, the Geekbench of the Intel Core i5-13600K The multi-core test data is basically quite close to the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (16054: 16056).

Intel Core i5-13600K is a processor with 6P + 8E total of 20 threads, using LGA 1700 pins, although it can be used with Intel Z690 chip motherboard, but with the introduction of new processors, motherboard manufacturers will also Launched Intel Z790 chip motherboard for matching.

Intel is expected to announce Intel’s 13th-generation Core series desktop processors, codenamed Raptor Lake-S, at Innovation Day 2022 on September 27.


See also  Eat 2 dates every day 5 minutes after lunch. What happens to the heart, blood sugar and cholesterol?

You may also like

Meningitis, young woman in intensive care, three family...

Pluto’s terrain is complex and it reaches “opposite”...

Here are 3 foods to eat before bed,...

Naughty Dog Announces Key Remake Projects of “The...

Dogs risk this disease with a mosquito bite

Smallpox monkeys: WHO, “it’s a global health emergency”...

Monkeypox, WHO: it is a global health emergency

Consumer electronics are growing (little) only for TV...

68,170 new cases and 116 deaths – breaking...

WHO has declared monkeypox an international health emergency

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy