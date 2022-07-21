The multi-core performance of the Intel Core i5-13600K is comparable to that of the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X.



In the Geekbench database, the test data of Intel Core i5-13600K is exposed again, and this time, two scores appear at the same time, using two motherboards, ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme and ASRock Z690 Steel Legend WiFi 6E respectively.

This is not the first time that the test data of the Intel Core i5-13600K has been exposed.

The test data of the two motherboards with the Intel Core i5-13600K is also certified by Geekbench, so the score is much more credible.

If compared with the Intel Core i5-12600K of the 12th generation Core, the Intel Core i5-13600K is 8% faster in single-core and 38% faster in the multi-core part; on the other hand, the Geekbench of the Intel Core i5-13600K The multi-core test data is basically quite close to the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (16054: 16056).

Intel Core i5-13600K is a processor with 6P + 8E total of 20 threads, using LGA 1700 pins, although it can be used with Intel Z690 chip motherboard, but with the introduction of new processors, motherboard manufacturers will also Launched Intel Z790 chip motherboard for matching.

Intel is expected to announce Intel’s 13th-generation Core series desktop processors, codenamed Raptor Lake-S, at Innovation Day 2022 on September 27.