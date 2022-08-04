He had a persistent headache, and the doctors after a few checks had let him go believing it was only the consequences of Covid, but in reality it was unfortunately a brain tumor. Fortunately, after the insistence of the mother, the young man was made other checks that revealed the real nature of the problem and allowed to intervene in time to save his life.

It happened in England where 15-year-old Kane Allcock suffered from persistent headaches after testing positive for coronavirus on New Year’s Eve 2021. But despite being admitted to the ER, neurological exams apparently revealed no problems and doctors they mistakenly assumed he had migraines caused by Long Covid. But Kane, who plays in Crewe Alexandra’s youth academy, began to suffer from stronger headaches, was nauseous and struggled to walk due to dizziness.

As told by the Daily Mail, after being hospitalized, he had a seizure and underwent an MRI that revealed acute hydrocephalus, a buildup of pressure on the brain caused by excess cerebrospinal fluid. The scan also found a large tumor and Kane underwent a seven and a half hour operation to remove it and is now recovering. The tumor was found to be a low-grade or non-cancerous pilocytic astrocytoma. The day after he was first discharged “Kane was feeling too sick to play football, so we took him home and went to the emergency room right after. I knew something was wrong, he held his head and swayed in agony. He couldn’t walk properly, ”says his mother, Kane.

There too, he continued, “the message I was getting was that he was still suffering from migraines. But then I spoke to a nurse who seemed to take us more seriously and I told her that I had noticed a dent on the back of my son’s head, she hospitalized him ”. The next day the boy, the mother explained, “had an epileptic seizure and was subjected to an MRI of the brain which revealed the tumor and was transferred by ambulance to the children’s hospital in Liverpool”. Fortunately, the intervention that saved him was completed there.