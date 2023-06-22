The pharmacist is everything in pharmacies

Insurance companies should be aware of pharmacy oversight and related regulations

The “Pharmazieratklausel” is an important agreement between pharmacy supervisory authorities and insurance companies, which is intended to ensure the safety and protection of consumers in the pharmacy sector. In this context, four important aspects of the pharmacy clause are of particular importance: the expert opinion procedure, the dispensing of medicines, the duration of a business interruption and the principle of the cheapest offer.

Pharmacy clause clause 1: The expert procedure The expert procedure clause refers to a regulation whereby an independent expert is used to resolve disputes between pharmacies and insurance companies. The expert procedure offers an alternative solution for clarifying discrepancies in insurance claims or other relevant issues. The expert examines the facts objectively and makes a binding decision to resolve the conflict between the parties. This clause allows for efficient and quick conflict resolution without protracted litigation.

Pharmacy Clause 2: The Dispensing of Medicines The dispensing of medicines clause concerns the pharmacies’ responsibility for the correct dispensing of medicines to patients. Pharmacy regulators set specific regulations and standards that pharmacies must comply with to ensure patient safety. This includes aspects such as the correct labeling of medicines, compliance with storage conditions and the avoidance of medication errors. Insurance companies should be aware of these regulations to minimize the risk of claims related to drug dispensing. The Pharmacy Clause allows insurers access to information about compliance with these regulations so they can adjust their risk assessments and insurance practices accordingly.

Pharmacy clause Clause 3: Duration of business interruption The clause on the duration of business interruption concerns the protection of pharmacies in the event of a business interruption due to unforeseen events such as fire, natural disasters or other damage. This clause sets out how long a business interruption can last before the insurance benefits take effect. The exact duration may vary depending on the insurance contract and the conditions of the pharmacy clause. Insurance companies should take this clause into account to ensure pharmacies are adequately covered and able to cover potential financial losses during a business interruption.

Pharmacy Clause 4: Best Offer Counts The Best Offer Counts clause refers to the principle that insurance companies give preference to the cheapest offer when selecting an insurance offer. This means that in the case of comparable insurance benefits, preference should be given to the most economical offer. The pharmacy clause ensures that insurance practices are transparent and that there is a fair choice between different insurance offers.

The pharmacy clause, including the clauses mentioned, is of great importance in order to ensure the safety of consumers in the pharmacy sector and to provide insurance companies with adequate information and a basis for their decisions.

by Oliver Ponleroy, specialist journalist

