Friday, November 24, 2023, 3:57 p.m

Berlin – LAPONDO proudly presents the pharmacy discovery book – a fascinating journey through the pharmacy on 16 lovingly illustrated pages! This unique work is more than just a book; It is an ideal Christmas gift that is perfect for colleagues, friends, customers as well as schools and daycare centers.

Immerse yourself in a unique experience! The hidden object book creatively shows the diversity of the pharmacy and underlines the profound commitment to health and well-being. A true source of inspiration!

The discovery book is a lively resource, especially for educational institutions. The colorful images playfully invite you to explore the world of the pharmacy and learn more about everyday pharmacy life. An educational journey of discovery!

The hidden object book is enjoying ever-growing popularity and is suitable for becoming part of the range in every bookstore and pharmacy. With over 3,000 copies sold and its inviting design, the discovery book is a guaranteed crowd favorite.

The pharmacy hidden object book – now available from LAPONDO. This year, surprise everyone with a unique journey of discovery.

