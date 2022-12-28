Home Health The pharmacy runs out of supplies, colleagues lend him a hand
Health

The pharmacy runs out of supplies, colleagues lend him a hand

by admin
The pharmacy runs out of supplies, colleagues lend him a hand

The peak of influenza now reached, the holidays which have briefly interrupted the daily distribution of medicines and the known shortages of medicines have made the work for the pharmacies on duty during the Christmas weekend particularly onerous. Dr. Antonio Romanato, owner of the pharmacy of the same name in Levà degli Angeli, in Vicenza, knows something about it, who on Monday 26 December, also due to the effect of an extraordinary influx of users, found himself “short” of some drugs.

However, no one was left without medicines, thanks to the solidarity of colleagues, as Dr. Romanate. «Both on Christmas Day and on Boxing Day we recorded a large number of requests – he says, especially for anti-inflammatory drugs and those typical for treating flu syndromes. In the afternoon we realized that we now had a shortage of these medicines, and being a public holiday it was not possible to count on the distributor. I therefore asked some colleagues for help, whom I would like to thank for the availability and sensitivity they have shown not only towards me, but also towards all citizens who need treatment: although their pharmacies were closed for the holiday, they recovered the medicines we had a shortage of, which we then went on to collect. In this way we were then able to provide all the medicines they need ».

See also  "PC version of Xbox Game Pass" buy 30 yuan to get 3 months subscription, "Forza Horizon 5" and "Last Round Unlimited" are coming soon

You may also like

Health, two health directors of ASL Bari and...

Mayor and former candidates Catanzaro: “Against a new...

“No more bad things, there are big health...

We’re all getting sick: I’ll explain why viruses...

The 7 amazing benefits of cashews

first assessment of the ‘Flu points’, pressure on...

The pharmacy runs out of supplies, colleagues lend...

Madame and Camila Giorgi, the doctor’s confessions on...

Medicine at Unical in Rende, the turning point....

“Piedmontese local health authorities risk millionaire lawsuits for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy