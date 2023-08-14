The phone call from his wife and the 40 million from Saudi Arabia: why Roberto Mancini has left the national team

There is a phone call from his wife behind Roberto Mancini’s resignation as coach of the national team. A Pec from Mykonos ended the relationship that had lasted for five years and which led to victory at Euro 2020. The post on Instagram published by the coach speaks of personal reasons. Silvia Fortini, a lawyer, had long since identified the coach’s so-called “malaise”. Who had also spoken about it with the president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina. A phone call that ended with a «Thank you, president. I sleep on it, the night will bring me advice». Then came the farewell email. But there are also those who speak of an “overcoming lack of enthusiasm”. And the usual pharaonic offer from Saudi Arabia that it is about to accept. While the rearrangement of roles in the national team, which had seen the farewell of some of his loyalists, had been agreed with the Federation.

Sick of Italy

Libero, who was the first to announce Mancio’s resignation yesterday, explains that the coach was above all “sick of Italy”. Too many criticisms after the failure of the World Cup and that of the Nations League. Which had already brought him to the brink of farewell in June. The coach’s fear was that of being left without a team at the first misstep. While the start of the qualifiers hadn’t been sparkling. This is why Mancini preferred to step aside before the start of the season. Republic instead he says that Silvia Fortini’s phone call to Gravina opened the crisis. The newspaper explains that the renewal of trust from the FIGC, with a net salary of 3 million until the 2026 World Cup, had initially reassured him. Also thanks to the spots with federal sponsors. But on top of Mancio’s temptations there is also Paris Saint Germain. While the defeat in the Nations League had revived the coach’s doubts.

The nominations

Every torment seemed to be overcome on August 4 by the role of supervisor of the Under 21 and 20 and by the new technical staff agreed with the Football Federation. Deputy Bollini (Under 19 European champion), assistants Gagliardi, Barzagli and Salsano. And then Nunziata at the Under 21, Lombardo at the Under 20 and Buffon the new head of delegation, a position held at the European Championship by Vialli. But Nuciari, Lombardo and Evani were missing. Gagliardi and Salsano were his. Bollini, Barzagli, Nunziata and Buffon are all federal appointments. According to the Corriere, the “yes” to the appointments has become a “no” over time. There Gazzetta dello Sport instead he speaks of an offer from Saudi Arabia equal to 40 million euros per season for three years. There is also talk of closing the deal in a short time, i.e. a maximum of 48 hours. It would be an image-heavy epilogue for him. That he “runs away” on the front page while a photomontage shows him already dressed as an Arab.

The offer

The newspaper already makes the agenda of the coach. He should make his debut for Saudi Arabia in September with a friendly against South Korea. Then in November two qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup. In January there is the Asian Cup. In March and June other qualifiers. Paolo Ziliani on Everyday occurrence instead points the finger at the nominations of the “juventini” Buffon and Barzagli. Which would lead to a “subversion” combined with rumors of a gentleman agreement between the FIGC and Juventus on the arrival of Massimiliano Allegri on the national team bench.

Marianne’s mother

Meanwhile, Mancini’s mother, Marianna, speaks in an interview with National newspaper of the child’s decision. He says he knew nothing about it: “I was surprised too.” He also says that he “is in France on holiday” despite the news that he is in Greece. On the 2nd of August he came to celebrate his birthday, then on the 5th he left for Sardinia again. And he adds that he “never got over the death of Gianluca Vialli”. Adding that instead of him they have decided “to put someone else, but I don’t even remember who he is”. Finally, he concludes that his parents will always be close to him.

On the cover: photo montage from The Sports Gazette

