The phrase on Mancini a Mourinho during Roma-Feyenoord

The phrase on Mancini a Mourinho during Roma-Feyenoord

Thursday 20 April 2023, 10.50 pm

It rains in the wet at home Roma: After Wijnaldumin the 78th minute of the match against Feyenoord it was Chris Smalling having to ask for change. The defender, after a run-up, collapsed under the North curve, then tried to get up. At that point Mourinho asked Mancini what to do and the defender replied: “He heard pulling“. Nothing doing, then: Smalling went out touching his left flexor, Celik took his place. A few minutes later Roma conceded the equalizing goal.

