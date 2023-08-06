the pianist of the Maurizio Costanzo Show was 62 years old

Alessandro Alessandro, pianist who accompanied Marta Flavi’s Marriage Agency programs and the Maurizio Costanzo Show with his music, died. He was 62 years old.

The pianist has died Alexander Alexander, remembered by friends also with the nickname Sandroat the age of 62 years old. The famous musician of television had become famous on the small screen in the 80s next to Marta Flavi e Maurice Costanzo: he has also collaborated with the greats of Italian music from Lucio Dalla, Pino Daniele, to Renato Zero and Antonello Venditti.

The Death of Alexander Alexander

Alessandro Alessandro was 62 years old and had been battling an illness for two years: he leaves behind his wife, a journalist on TG1 Cristina Guerra married in 2005 and three twin children, Luke, Gabriel and Charles. Born in Roscigno, in the province of Salerno, Alessandro Alessandro moved to Rome in 1964 and from there began his career on the rise: at the age of 20 he began to make himself known in piano bars, but took flight thanks to Maurizio Costanzo who in 1984 called him to replace the historic pianist of the Costanzo Show, Franco Bracardi. At the turn of the 80s and 90s with his piano he became one of the protagonists of the program Marriage agency, conducted by Marta Flavi, always broadcast on Mediaset channels. He has collaborated with the greats of Italian and international music such as Lucio Dalla, Michele Zarrillo, Pino Daniele, Renato Zero, Raf, Roy Paci, Bruce Springsteen, Tony Hadley and Antonello Venditti. The funeral, according to La Repubblica, will be celebrated in Rome on Monday 7 August in the church of San Gregorio VII.

Alessandro Alessandro with Lucio Dalla

Greetings from friends and colleagues

Among the first farewell messages on social media for Alessandro Alessandro that of Rosaria Reindeer, radio presenter, voice of Radio Monte Carlo, who with a tweet greeted the pianist with these words: “Maestro Alessandro Alessandro greets us today, a kind man, always polite and smiling. Great professional, sensitive pianist, husband and father. May the earth be light on him”. Also Daniela Martani honored him by remembering him for his role in the Marriage Agency program: “Maestro Alessandro Alessandro, the pianist who accompanied the Marta Flavi Marriage Agency program with his background music, died. He was a nice person, kind and affable. Sorry, so much“.

