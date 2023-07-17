The “Pieve Skin” group delivered a check for 15,000 euros in favor of the Codice Viola association, which has been helping pancreatic cancer patients and their families for years

Mayor Borsari also met the kids from Pieve di Cento (Bo). The amount was collected during an evening dedicated to Paolo Campanini, a musician from Pieve di Cento who died a year ago from pancreatic cancer

July 13, 2023 – A check from 15 miles euros in favor of the association Code Purplewhich has been committed for years to improving the quality of life of patients with pancreatic adenocarcinoma, and to providing families with support and complete and up-to-date information on therapies.

The guys from today delivered it Pieve Skina group of friends of Parish Church of Cento (Bologna) which promotes awareness on tumors and raises funds for those who work for cancer patients, to a representative of the Association in the offices of the Regional Department of Health Policies in the presence of the councilor Raffaele Donini and the mayor of Pieve di Cento, Luca Borsari. The amount was collected during an evening of music, food and solidarity dedicated to Paolo Campaninia musician from Pieve di Cento who died a year ago from pancreatic cancer, which took place in Pieve di Cento on 27 May.

“I wanted to meet them to thank them personally for this gesture- he said Donini-, together with the mayor Borsari who accompanied them and supports them in their cause. ‘If we help one, we indirectly help a hundred’, underline the members of Pieve Skin: a commitment that we not only appreciate, but that we share as Department of Health Policies, through the activities of the regional Oncology and Hemato-oncology Network and the Palliative Care Network, which through the eight Local Palliative Care Networks (one for each Territorial company) help to accompany patients along their journey”, closes the commissioner.