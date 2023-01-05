Pill or tablet, a dilemma. Tiny small, but so nerve-wracking. Is it better in the morning, as soon as you wake up? Before or after meals? What if we washed it down with a nice glass of water? To the usual doubts of “how and when”, which we generally resolve by phoning the family doctor or scrolling through the “leaf”, today another is added: that of the best position to favor the absorption and the complete therapeutic effect of the substance the tablet contains.