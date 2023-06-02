The Pineapple Diet, how to do it? See how many calories you burn

Useful indications for losing weight with the Pineapple Diet. What are the benefits, what to eat and how long to follow it.

All’Ananas DietHow is it to be carried forward? And above all, does it work? This diet scheme is aimed at making us lose the extra pounds, hydrate us and provide us with a good number of fibers.

From here starts a virtuous chain, right from the fibers. Of which pineapple is particularly rich. In fact, taking it in large quantities allows us to feel full sooner and also helps the intestine to remain purified and work better, without any overload such as to cause discomfort during digestion.

Furthermore, this exotic fruit is also very rich in vitamin C, which is what the immune system needs to receive the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that are needed to make us feel better. With the Pineapple Diet we can have all this in one fell swoop.

And we will also eat with gusto, because the typical menu of this type of diet does not lead to giving up healthy and natural foods. But which can be enriched with specific condiments or which are already tasty by them.

Pineapple diet, the typical menu

Before starting any type of diet, always ask a dietician or nutritionist for advice first. Especially if you are involved in circumstances involving medical conditions, pregnancy or breastfeeding.

Breakfast : a cup of tea or coffee, a glass of 100% natural pineapple juice, a fruit of your choice.

: a cup of tea or coffee, a glass of 100% natural pineapple juice, a fruit of your choice. Snack : a glass of 100% natural pineapple juice without sugar or two or three slices of pineapple.

: a glass of 100% natural pineapple juice without sugar or two or three slices of pineapple. Lunch : mixed seasonal grilled vegetables, grilled fish (bream, sea bass, hake, cod) and four slices of pineapple without syrup. Or 50 grams (70 for men) of brown pasta or rice with fresh cherry tomatoes or other similar vegetables.

Snack : a glass of 100% natural pineapple juice.

Cena: two slices of pineapple, 50 g of plain boiled rice, or even four slices of pineapple, a low-fat yogurt or 2 light skewers with chicken pieces, pineapple and grilled cherry tomatoes without oil. As a condiment only lemon.

This diet can be followed for a maximum of one week, but as mentioned, it will be an expert who will give us the best possible indications in order not to make mistakes and not to run into possible health complications.