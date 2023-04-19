The pipe trap, the apples, euthanasia: how the bear Jj4 was captured and when the TAR will decide on her fate

Jj4 the bear was captured thanks to apples. At 11pm the other night she entered the fruit filled tube trap along with two puppies. The mechanism clicked. Another of her puppies has been waiting outside. The alarm has sounded. The vets together with the team specialized in catching sedated the bear and released the two babies. Then Jj4 was transported to the Casteller wildlife oasis on board a van. Waiting for her fate. Which will be decided by the Tar. The regional administrative court has suspended the order for the killing of the president of the province Fugatti. The judges will make a decision on the merits on May 11. But it could come sooner. Civil protection is ready to bring it down with euthanasia. The bear is responsible for the death of the runner Andrea Papi. And her fate now divides the experts.

How is Jj4

Jj4 the bear had already disposed of the effects of the narcotic at 2 am yesterday. The bear weighs 150 kilos and is in good health. The three puppies, on the other hand, weigh between 35 and 40 kilograms. The little ones have been left free because they are now almost at the age of independence. They would be leaving their mother by the summer. The capture operations arrived last week. That is, after the outcome of the genetic analyzes on the runner’s body and on the area of ​​the attack. Jj4 had been “pardoned” three years ago: the TAR had stopped the felling after an attack on a father and son in the same area. Andrea Papi’s mother instead asked not to kill the bear. The bear had been fitted with a radio-transmitting collar and an identification mark on the ear. However, the latest positions were not known, as the monitoring system stopped working in August last year.

The tube trap

The area of ​​operations was determined on the basis of GPS surveys carried out previously. Two tube traps equipped with fresh fruit baits were placed near the Meledrio stream, together with several camera traps. «It was a selective and patient work. Let’s not forget that around 20 specimens are estimated to live in the area of ​​operations. Complicating the situation was the presence of Jj4’s three puppies. The risk for the operators was very high», explained the manager of the provincial Department of Civil Protection, Forests and Wildlife, Raffaele De Col. When the foresters arrived on site, accompanied by two vets, they sedated Jj4 and opened the trap , in order to allow the two captured puppies to escape.

The legal battle

«These are specimens in their second year of life, fully autonomous, who moved away immediately. The moment was ideal for the capture, given the weaning now over”, clarified De Col. Who preferred not to give precise indications on the place of capture to avoid “tourism looking for puppies”. The Zoosafari of Fasano has offered to take charge of the animal instead of killing it. Meanwhile, pending the report and opinion of Ispra on the felling and possible transfer of the specimen, the administrative court has rejected the Province’s request to bring forward the hearing for the decision to 20 April. Instead, he confirmed the closed session scheduled for May 11th. Should the TAR issue a positive opinion on the killing, the suppression will be carried out by euthanasia.

Jj4’s family

The bear Jj4 is so called because she is the fourth daughter of two founders of “Life ursus”, Joze and Jurka. The eldest of the Jj4 litter was called Jj1, better known as Bruno. He was killed in Bavaria in 2006 because he had proved too confident and had been responsible for attacks and killings of other animals in Austria and Germany. Jj1 was then stuffed and exhibited in a museum in Munich. Her sister Jj3 was shot down in 2008 in the central Swiss canton of Grisons. Since 2006, however, all traces of Jj2 have been lost. According to unconfirmed rumors, he was illegally shot down in Val Venosta.

The ten progenitor bears of the “Life ursus” project arrived in Trentino from Slovenia between 1999 and 2002. They all already had Slavic names. We speak of three male specimens – Mazu, Joze and Gasper – and seven female specimens, Kirka, Irma, Jurka, Vida, Brenta, Maya and Daniza. She the latter died in 2014 from the anesthesia that was administered to her at the time of capture.

The other bears at risk of being killed

In recent days, the president of the Province of Trento Maurizio Fugatti has announced his intention to also shoot down Mj5, responsible for the attack on a trekker from Trentino, Alessandro Cicolini, last March 5 in Val di Rabbi. Mj5 is also the son of two founders of “Life ursus”, Maya and Joze. M62, on the other hand, is not a direct descendant of the progenitors of the project that brought the bears back to Trentino. His name therefore originates from the sex of the plantigrade (the letter “m” stands for male) and from the progressive identification number. M62 was the 62nd bear to be identified. Like him also M49, better known as “Papillon”, which at the moment, apart from Jj4, is the only bear locked up in the Casteller wildlife center in Trento. The specimen is known to have attempted to escape twice between 2019 and 2020.

The anger of animal rights activists

Meanwhile, the hashtag #boycottiltrentino has started. At the Casteller, both external and internal surveillance was strengthened by the forces of order and the forestry. The reason is precisely linked to the announced protests by the associations. The animal rights activists of the “StopCasteller” campaign announce the organization of a day of protest in front of the Casteller wildlife center in Trento on Sunday 23 April. Luciano Sammarone, director of the National Park of Abruzzo, Lazio and Molise, says in an interview with The print that it is right to remove the she-bear. «Let me be clear: I am against the shooting down of Jj4. One bear in a population of 100 does not change the situation».

The director of the national park of Abruzzo

Then, he adds, “if he has to spend his life at the Casteller, which is a kind of lager for bears, then euthanasia might as well be”, he explains to Caterina Stamin. And again: «The bears run away when they hear the man, we are not their prey. I am in favor of removal from the territory but not of culling. When the “Life Ursus” project was launched, guidelines were detailed: if the bear attacks a person, it must be removed from that area». He too explains that no problems should arise for the cubs: «If they were cubs born this year, three or four months old, it is clear that the bear should not be removed because the cubs would not have a future. But with two-year-old puppies, like these from Jj4, it’s a different type of operation: in a few months they would have left their mother anyway”.

While in order not to take risks you have to “fill the mountains with signs, give bells to people, keep dogs on a leash. Zero risk does not exist but it can be lowered». Have you ever met a bear? “Yes, I raised my voice and my hands, and he walked away. Everyone says they don’t lose their temper, but I understand it’s not easy.” Didn’t he run? “No, and it should never be done. It’s a wrong operation.”

On the cover: photo from The Rest of the Pug

Read on about Open

Read also: