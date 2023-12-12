Home » The Pitfalls of Wellness Apps: From Sleep Metrics to Calorie Counting
The Rise of Wellness Apps and the Potential Downsides

In today’s modern world, there seems to be an app for everything. From listening to music, banking, and reading the news to exercising, counting calories, and even monitoring glucose levels, there’s an app to help with virtually every aspect of our lives. This trend has given rise to a booming wellness app sector, which was valued at $2.7 billion in 2022 with a projected annual growth of 17.7%.

Wellness apps, which promise to improve physical and mental health, have become increasingly popular. The most downloaded apps are those that claim to improve sleep, help with meditation, and aid in weight loss. However, despite their success, these apps have not been immune to criticism.

Former users and recent studies have warned about the potential downsides of relying too much on wellness apps. The lack of human contact and the “automation of care” can have the opposite effect to the desired one. Privacy implications have also been raised as these apps often have access to sensitive physical and mental health data.

One area of concern is the obsession with sleep tracking. Many people have become obsessed with tracking the quality of their sleep using mobile apps and devices like the Apple Watch and Fitbit. However, studies have shown that this obsession with sleep data can actually lead to worsening sleep quality, a phenomenon known as “orthosomnia.”

Similarly, fitness apps that track and measure physical activity and calorie intake have been linked to anxiety and obsession. Users may feel pressured to meet certain goals set by the app, leading to stress and potentially obsessive behavior.

Furthermore, the use of wellness apps has been associated with exacerbating eating and behavioral disorders. Some users with anorexia nervosa have admitted to using apps to count calories and exercise compulsively, leading to a disorder known as “technorexia.”

Despite these potential risks, wellness apps can also help many people achieve healthier habits. However, it’s important to remember that true health cannot be reduced to numbers and data alone. Professional and human support are crucial on any path to true health, as real health is a complex and individualized journey that goes beyond what an algorithm can understand.

