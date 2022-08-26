According to previous reports, the new Google Pixel 7 series will continue to be launched to the public in October, and will include the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro, two previously existing versions, and its brightest selling point is not only the newly upgraded imaging system. In addition to the Android 13 operating system that is expected to be pre-installed at the factory, it also includes the second-generation self-developed Tensor processor that has attracted attention from the outside world.

The latest news broke that the aircraft was listed in the Canadian REL radio frequency device list, and its full range of models was basically determined.

Relevant overseas sources revealed that four new Google phones will be launched. The models are divided into GE2AE, GP4BC, GQML3 and GVU6C. The first two correspond to the Google Pixel 7, while the latter two correspond to the Google Pixel 7 Pro. . Combined with the previous news, the Pixel 7’s screen is a 6.3-inch hole-punch screen, while the Pixel 7 Pro will have the same 6.7-inch screen as the previous generation and support a high refresh rate of 120Hz. In addition, the primary mirror of both models will still be equipped with Samsung GN1 CMOS.

According to previously exposed news, the newly launched Google Pixel 7 series flagship will be equipped with the processor Tensor 2 newly developed by Google, and Google has authorized Samsung as the manufacturer of the processor. Samsung will use 4nm LPE technology to produce Tensor 2 processors. Tensor 2 consists of two high-performance super-core Cortex X1, two large-core Cortex A78 and four small-core Cortex A55. It will use the ARMv9 instruction set, and its performance score is expected to exceed 800,000 points. However, there is still a big gap in performance compared to the Cortex X2 ultra-large core used in the current S8 Gen 1 or Dimensity 9000. The back of the machine is equipped with a camera module with three lenses arranged horizontally, which is suspected to be an “inner zoom” lens. In addition, the machine is the first to pre-install the Android 13 system in the industry.

The latest version of the Google Pixel 7 series will probably be officially released in October and will be officially launched on October 13. Volkswagen can pre-order on October 6.