The planned vote on the law to reorganize assisted suicide in hasty proceedings is a scandal and a testament to technocratic coldness

Berlin – On July 6, 2023, shortly before the summer break, the German Bundestag will discuss and vote on a new regulation on assisted suicide in the second and third reading. According to the agenda, 105 minutes were originally planned for the debate with a roll-call vote, but it has now been extended to 180 minutes at short notice.

“A thorough consideration of this central question of social life by Parliament is not possible in such a hasty action, especially since the almost unlimited draft law by Helling-Plahr, Künast and others was only recently put together to oppose the more restrictive draft by Castellucci et al. to be able to pass,” said Prof. Dr. Paul Cullen, Chairman of Doctors for Life eV

“That’s why many experts and specialist committees such as the German Medical Association, the German Society for Psychiatry and Psychotherapy, Psychosomatics and Neurology, the German Society for Palliative Medicine and the National Suicide Prevention Program have warned against rushing the new legal regulation of assisted suicide and without extensive debate by the Germans to bring Bundestag. The former chairman of the German Ethics Council, Peter Dabrock, even calls for a euthanasia law to be dispensed with entirely,” Cullen continued.

“The suicide of a person is not a trifle, the regulation of which must be dealt with quickly by the legislature “shortly before the summer break”, but a catastrophe for those affected and those around them, which must be avoided at all costs. It would be particularly important to focus on improving palliative care and suicide prevention. For example, only 17 percent of German clinics have a palliative care unit. There is also a lack of hospices, mobile palliative teams and much more to provide people with appropriate care and support.

The legalization of assisted suicide will lead to its normalization in society. For the people affected, who are in particularly difficult life situations, this is the completely wrong signal. Assisted suicide offers them not a solution, but their death. Instead of humane, caring care until the end of their lives, instead of support to get out of their situation, they are offered the end of their lives. The alleged autonomy that deals with terms such as suicide and balance sheet suicide does not exist in real life, as suicide research has proven many times.

As a result of these developments, the pressure – including financial ones – on people in this situation to end their lives will increase, as the experiences from the Netherlands, the US state of Oregon and Canada show. In many cases, there can no longer be any question of a free and autonomous decision.

A humane state will do everything to prevent suicide through the support of committed relatives, through life-affirming offers and individual help. He will never do anything to condone or encourage the killing of people.

To proceed in this way on this issue is immoral and degrading for the people concerned. The contempt for human life and the technocratic coldness towards human suffering that are visible in this approach in the Bundestag almost take my breath away, even for me, who is used to a lot when it comes to the right to life,” said Cullen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

