The plans for EU pharmaceutical legislation endanger the future security of the pharmaceutical location

Berlin – The Bundesverband der Pharmazeutischen Industrie eV (BPI) warns of the effects of the legislative proposals presented today by the EU Commission: “The EU plans to revise the pharmaceutical legislation weaken the pharmaceutical location in its innovative strength and competitiveness,” says BPI CEO Dr. Hans Georg Feldmeier.

“In principle, we welcome the EU Commission’s plan to revise European drug legislation after a good twenty years and adapt it to the current state of science. Especially in times of crisis of supply bottlenecks, scarcity of raw materials, inflation and geopolitical wars, it becomes clear how important it is that medicines are available and affordable. The logic is simple: If you want to reliably ensure the supply of pharmaceuticals in all EU member states, research, development and production in Europe must meet industry and location-friendly framework conditions. However, the EU Commission’s new legislative proposals could prevent future investments and innovations in Europe,” emphasizes Feldmeier.

“Pharmaceutical companies need planning and legal security for investment decisions. A weakening of document protection and thus a reduction of the status quo will not lead to companies pushing ahead with research and development of medicinal products in the EU,” says Feldmeier

“Even if it is a balancing act, the EU Commission must create a legal framework that makes research, development and production economically affordable for the more than 90 percent of small and medium-sized companies in Germany. It is not enough if the political will is there but there are no incentive systems in the market. Long-term incentives are needed in order to keep the production facilities still located in this country and at the same time attract more companies to settle in the EU in the future. Faster approval procedures or targeted government support measures and funds are decisive when it comes to location issues in global competition. Excessive stockpiling, reporting or transparency requirements, on the other hand, deter companies,” emphasizes Feldmeier.

The BPI points out that administrative requirements and financial burdens should also be avoided in the interests of security of supply. Otherwise, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and medium-sized companies (mid caps) in particular would quickly be overwhelmed by the additional bureaucratic and financial effort and might reconsider their approval projects and portfolios. “The European legislators must now ensure that a regulatory system is created that takes into account the special structure of the industry and makes the pharmaceutical location competitive and future-proof,” emphasizes Feldmeier.

Note: The use of the photo is free of charge if the source is Shutterstock/lazyllama and in connection with the press release.