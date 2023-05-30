The plastic bomb in our body: How our body is poisoned and what you …

ROENN Vitalstrategie GmbH

From packaging to household items to clothing, the use of plastic is inevitable in today’s everyday life. But microplastics that get into food and drinking water pose health risks. How can we protect our body?

“Many people do not know how many sources of plastics and microplastics there are. It is a gradual process – which often manifests itself in clear health problems after a few years or decades,” explains Peter Rönn. He runs a detox center with his wife Dorrit Rönn and, having looked after thousands of people, knows the effects of toxins on the body. In the following guest article he reveals how the body is poisoned and what can be done about it.

The invisible danger: microplastics in food and drinking water

There are numerous sources of plastics and microplastics that many people are unaware of. These tiny particles are not only found in the seas and rivers, but also in our food and even our drinking water. Microplastics get into our food, for example, through the use of plastic packaging and containers. In addition, microplastics are broken down in the environment and thus enter our organism via the water and food cycle. It is a gradual process that often only becomes noticeable after a few years or even decades in the form of health problems.

The effects of the plastic bomb on our bodies

Long-term exposure to plastic and microplastics can lead to a variety of health problems. The particles can accumulate in the body and lead to inflammation, allergic reactions and even hormonal imbalances. There is also a suspicion that microplastics also have carcinogenic properties. Of particular concern is the fact that children and pregnant women are particularly vulnerable to the negative effects of plastic, as their bodies are even more sensitive to toxins.

Protecting the body: what can be done?

In view of these frightening findings, the question arises as to how we can protect our bodies from the plastic bomb. Various measures are advisable to reduce exposure to plastic and detoxify the body. One way is to avoid plastic packaging when shopping. At best, consumers should prefer products with environmentally friendly packaging such as glass, paper or biodegradable materials. In doing so, they help to reduce the amount of plastic waste and protect the environment.

Another important step is to stop using single-use plastic. Consumers should replace single-use plastic bottles and plastic bags with reusable alternatives such as stainless steel bottles and cloth bags. Another aspect that is often overlooked is the use of natural skin care products. Many conventional cosmetics contain microplastics that are released into the environment when washed off. Consumers should therefore instead opt for natural and environmentally friendly alternatives that are free of microplastics. In this way, they not only protect their own health, but also the water bodies and the organisms living in them. They should also invest in high-quality water filters to remove microplastic particles from their drinking water. Microplastics often get into our bodies through tap water. By using effective water filters, these particles can be filtered out and the load reduced.

You can also rid your body of harmful substances by supplementing your diet with detoxifying foods like green vegetables, citrus fruits, and garlic. These can help the body detoxify. In addition, special detox treatments can help to cleanse the body of harmful substances and increase well-being. By implementing these measures, consumers can actively help to protect their bodies from the plastic bomb.

