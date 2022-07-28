Listen to the audio version of the article

One hundred thousand internal documents, dating back to the period between 2013 and 2017, were disclosed by Mark MacGann, former head of Uber’s lobbying activities. These expose the practices adopted by what was then still a start-up aimed at exerting pressure on numerous political leaders around the world.

The published pages testify to an aggressive and cleverly elaborated strategy, which – in view of the predictable anger of the main victims, the taxi drivers – aims to present this model as an economic promise that it would be a historical error, or a clear lack of clarity, to prove to curb its continuous development.

Among other things, the company inaugurated a new model in 2009, becoming one of the main symbols of a new type of economy: that of data and platforms. An economy that, thanks to the advent of smartphones, their localization via the GPS system and the progress of artificial intelligence, was now destined to exploit the interpretation of the behavior of individuals, possibly suggesting a potentially infinite range of products or services. hyper-personalized.

In other words, it is a technological architecture that has made it possible to bring out the principle of a presumably “direct” connection between service providers and consumers. Like Airbnb, for example, which launched a year earlier, allowing for agreements between hosts and occasional renters. The very character of this configuration seemed to fully embody the initial philosophy of the Web, based on a non-hierarchical structure, capable of stimulating , with almost no barrier to entry, the entrepreneurial spirit, or for many, especially the most disadvantaged populations, to engage in new professions without long periods of preliminary training. As for the users, they could suddenly benefit from additional comfort and see the world, as with a simple touch, come to meet them.

In order for lobbying practices to be effective, economic means and skilled opinion makers are not enough, but a further decisive element is needed: a favorable context. And this context was more than ever at work in the triumph of a doxa which, at the time, claimed that such an industrial turnaround would promise enormous wealth, favoring the creation of jobs, as well as new management methods, “horizontal and cool ”- those presumably prevalent in start-ups.