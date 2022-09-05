The mistake of our political leaders is not to have landed on TikTok – yes, some of them say “landed”, as if they had crossed an ocean or had gone to the moon, just to understand the distance they feel between themselves and the social network favorite network of the very young.

The initiative “Next Gen: new voices to vote”. How to participate in the Italian Tech podcast by Riccardo Luna August 31, 2022



The mistake is not even having gone there now, in the middle of the electoral campaign: it is not compulsory for a politician to use TikTok, Joe Biden, who leads the United States, does not; Angela Merkel did not use it, although she ruled for an eternity; and not even Sanna Marin, the young Finnish premier, does not use it, perhaps the only leader who knows how to dance and therefore, according to some preconceptions, suitable for the ballet social network. The mistake is having debuted on TikTok without really having anything interesting to say, as if it were just a frivolous place, not knowing for example that when the blacks of America wanted to organize their events they used TikTok, to do only a example. What matters is the content: after all, Greta Thunberg has changed the climate agenda of the entire planet using a social network, Instagram, which until then had only been a container of photos of vanity.

Elections Podcast – Next Gen: new voices to vote 05 September 2022 See also Massimo Banzi with two friends founds Arduino to allow everyone "to do wonderful things"



In short, in order to speak to young people, one must first listen to them. This is why Next Gen was born, a podcast made only with the voices of young people who are going to vote (or not to vote). Listen to them, every day on the GEDI magazines, and you will understand that they will not conquer them with a dance or a joke or pretending to speak their slang, but by treating them as adults who urgently need to understand what world will come, because it is the place where they will live. the rest of their life; and they’re worried about how we’re leaving it to them.