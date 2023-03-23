Lose weight quickly, but healthy, in view of the summer. It’s possible? How to do? This is explained by the nutritionist Vanessa Rochira, who practices in Ancona.

Are there any foods that should be totally eliminated?

“As a nutritionist, I don’t believe there are any foods that should be eliminated completely from a person’s diet, unless there is a specific allergy or intolerance. All foods contain different nutrients and can be included in a healthy balanced diet according to individual needs. However, there are some foods that should be limited or eaten in moderation due to their saturated fat, refined sugar and salt content, which are associated with an increased risk of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes and heart disease. I advise my patients to focus on choosing whole, nutritious foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats, and to limit their intake of highly processed foods, sweets, sugary drinks, and fried or high-fat foods. of saturated fat. Additionally, each person has unique and individual nutritional needs, so it’s important to work with a health professional, such as a nutritionist, to develop a personalized meal plan that meets each individual’s specific needs.

How often to weigh yourself?

“In general, I recommend weighing yourself once a week or once a month, rather than every day. Weighing yourself too often can be stressful and can lead to too much focus on the number on the scale, instead of focusing on progress towards long-term health goals. Either way, it’s important to remember that body weight is just one of many indicators of health and well-being. Other factors such as body composition, blood pressure, energy levels and mood may be equally important in assessing the success of a health and wellness program.”

Animal fats and vegetable fats. Differences?

«Animal fats and vegetable fats differ in their composition. Animal fats, such as those found in red meat, butter and full-fat dairy products, tend to be higher in saturated fat, which can raise LDL (“bad”) cholesterol and your risk of disease. cardiac. On the other hand, vegetable fats, such as those found in vegetable oils, nuts, seeds and avocados, tend to be higher in unsaturated fats, such as monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids, which can help lower cholesterol. LDL and improve heart health. Therefore, I advise my patients to opt for sources of healthy, unrefined vegetable fats, such as extra virgin olive oil, non-hydrogenated coconut oil, walnuts, almonds and flaxseeds keeping in mind that a Optimal diet is based on the correct balance of all nutrients contained in food. For this reason we must not demonize animal fats but introduce them correctly into our diet, giving greater importance to vegetables”.

Fruit at will?

“Fruit is an important source of vitamins, minerals, fiber and other health-promoting nutrients, but eating too much of it is still not recommended. In particular, I advise my patients to follow some rules for fruit intake: Limit fruit intake to 2-3 servings a day. One serving is about 1 cup of fresh fruit. Choose fresh or frozen fruit (eg berries) rather than fruit juices or sugary dried fruit, which can be very concentrated in sugar and calories but do not provide adequate nutrition and fiber intake. Balance your fruit intake with other important nutrients, such as protein, carbohydrates and healthy fats, to create balanced and filling meals. In summary, fruit is an important food for a healthy diet, but it is important to consume it in moderation and in combination with other nutrients».

Why is it unhealthy to skip meals?

«Skipping meals is not healthy for several reasons. First, when we skip a meal, our body can go into starvation mode, which means our metabolism starts conserving energy. This can make it more difficult to lose weight and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Second, skipping meals can lead to a lack of important nutrients, such as protein, carbohydrates and fat, which are needed to maintain good health. This can cause tiredness, dizziness, irritability, and difficulty concentrating. Third, skipping meals can lead to intense hunger that prompts you to overeat during your next meal, increasing your risk of gaining excess weight. Finally, skipping meals can lead to an imbalance in blood sugar levels, which can lead to symptoms such as weakness, headaches, nausea and dizziness. For these reasons, it is important to eat regular and balanced meals, with a combination of proteins, carbohydrates and healthy fats, to keep the metabolism active, avoid nutritional deficiencies and prevent intense hunger. If you find it difficult to eat regular meals during the day, you can consider healthy and balanced snacks to help maintain energy and satiety.

Recommended physical activity?

“Regarding the type of physical activity, the general recommendation is to do at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity per week, such as brisk walking, running, swimming or cycling. Regarding the type of physical activity, the general recommendation is to do at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity per week, such as brisk walking, running, swimming or cycling. In addition to aerobic and strength exercise, I advise my patients to also incorporate daily activity into their routine, such as walking or cycling to get to their destination, taking the stairs instead of the elevator, and taking active breaks during the workday ».

How much water to drink a day and how to distribute it in 24 hours?

«The amount of water a person should drink each day depends on several factors, such as age, gender, level of physical activity, the environment in which one lives and general state of health. However, as a general recommendation, it is recommended that you drink at least 1.5-2 liters of water per day to maintain adequate hydration. If you live in a hot climate or engage in vigorous physical activity, you may need to drink more water to compensate for fluid loss through sweating. My advice is to drink a large amount of water after waking up (about 500-600), half of which is sulphate water and half is magnesium water. In the following hours continue to always drink blocks of 400-500 ml of water in a few minutes. Furthermore, one should try to take the last block of water about 30 minutes before the meal (lunch/dinner) and 1 hour after, at the most, sip during the meal without gobbling up with liters of water. For athletes it is good to start physical activity already hydrated, try NOT to DRINK (at most sip) during the activity. My final advice is to prefer a water more concentrated in carbonates and magnesium rather than compromise with excessive quantities of water with a low fixed residue which lead the body to severe dehydration, leading to an urgent and frequent urge to urinate».







