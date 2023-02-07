A reference center for women who will be able to have tailor-made health programs and interventions to prevent various pathologies. The Lazio Region has ratified the “Project for women’s health and well-being” of the Umberto I General Hospital in Rome, in collaboration with the La Sapienza University. The project’s main objective is the care of women of all ages, with targeted therapeutic pathways and specific treatments.

How does it work

The project involves and coordinates specialists and services from various disciplines to offer integrated and multidisciplinary paths dedicated to women’s health and well-being in the various moments of their lives. It will not only ensure that users’ health needs are taken care of but will also undertake to promote healthy and shared lifestyles, with awareness-raising courses on the possible risks associated with growth and age.

Reference center

On the third and fourth floors of Palazzo Baleani in Rome, in Corso Vittorio Emanuele II, at no. 244, the “Reference Center” will be created, i.e. a linking structure for the various activities and disciplines involved in the project. The center will promote counseling activities with personalized health balances for women at any point in their lives. One of the most important activities will be the one relating to the interception of women’s needs, to then favor their taking charge and clinical-welfare management.

The center can be accessed through a reception desk that can be contacted by telephone every day from 8.00 to 18.00, via a toll-free number or by going directly to the office. Women will be able to contact the center both for a specific health need and to create an overall health balance and subsequently be directed to the most suitable specialists.

Innovative project

In current health systems, health assessments for women usually only concern the period of pregnancy. By adopting a proactive approach, the center proposes itself as a subject that intercepts and takes charge of the needs of women of all ages to offer them a 360-degree assessment of their health at any stage of life.

The key access point to the center will therefore be the call center and counter operators, who will be the first to interact with the women and will have to be able to identify their needs in order to better diversify their access and direct them towards the path that best suits their needs.

Route construction

An outpatient clinic with doctors with specialized skills and experience in internal and gender medicine will be dedicated to women who request a comprehensive evaluation. These specialists will carry out, with a first visit, a balance of women’s health and will build the subsequent path in a personalized way. For those women who express a specific need, a path will be identified and access to the relative services will be booked. An important aspect is that for each area of ​​need and for each path a contact person will be identified who will take charge of the woman, in order to guarantee her easier access to services or to the regional services network.

Contents

Within the project and the pathways activated, a specific prevention and counseling activity is envisaged, promoted through the creation of a woman’s health assessment at any age. In this way, the center of reference, through the specific activity of a clinic, assesses the state of health of women in a holistic manner and builds personalized prevention and treatment pathways to be developed at other specialized structures. This activity will be carried out in a coordinated manner with the existing screening activities already organized in the area in relation to the breast and uterus in primis and with all the others in general.

I services

The services you can use are different and varied. It starts from simple “counseling” to arrive at actions aimed at nutritional, psychological and skin well-being. In addition, specialists will be involved and paths and evaluations for assisted reproduction and fertilization will be activated. The project will also include a gynecological and pregnancy management area and another for the prevention and treatment of tumours. Space also for the management of menopause, before and after its onset.







