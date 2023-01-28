Home Health The Polisportivo Monti alla Cava project consists of a new element: here is the gym
The Polisportivo Monti alla Cava project consists of a new element: here is the gym

The Polisportivo Monti alla Cava project consists of a new element: here is the gym

Born as part of a wider reorganization and modernization project of the Monti alla Cava sports centre, Playground opens on Saturday, a new reality in the world of fitness and well-being: a completely new gym dedicated to lovers of functional training.

“Another important step towards the reopening of the whole Polisportivo, the slowdown in the works thanks to the global shortage that has affected many production areas, the procurement of the materials necessary for the execution of the works, has created many difficulties, but this has not demotivated and now with the energy efficiency of the plant, with the reopening of the gym, the 5-a-side soccer fields and the Bar service, we are ready to carry on with the remaining part of the project. This is the first step of an ambitious project that we are sure will benefit the whole neighborhood and that will give new life to a facility that had major structural problems”, says Gabriele Corzani, president of SportTeam srl, the sports club management company formed by Around Sport scsd, Soggetel srl and Uisp Forlì-Cesena.

The day’s program includes the inauguration at 12:00 with the cutting of the ribbon of the new structure and buffet, in the presence of the municipal administration and an open day afternoon accompanied by a DJ set, where you can train together with the team of specialized trainers or just visit the facility in its new design.

See also  Mountain biking. Savi and Agricola in triumph at the "Serenissima"

