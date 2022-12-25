At the Policlinico, 259 contracts expiring on 31 December have been renewed for one year. To ensure continuity and efficiency in the delivery of health services, the employment relationships of 32 medical managers of various disciplines were confirmed (1 cardiology, 2 oncology, 5 internal medicine, 6 pulmonology, 1 urology, 5 emergency room, 2 orthopedics, 2 neurosurgery, 2 rheumatology, 1 endocrinology, 1 forensic medicine, 1 occupational medicine, 2 company doctor, 1 supervisory health management), a manager engineer of the prevention and protection service, and 226 personnel from the various qualifications. In detail: 127 nurses; 13 laboratory technicians; 4 medical radiology technicians; 6 physiotherapists; 74 social and health workers; 1 environmental and workplace prevention technician; 1 statistical technician.

The extraordinary commissioner of the Palermo university hospital, Salvatore Iacolino, comments: “The one-year renewal of the appointment of doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, midwives, technicians and social-health operators represents the first necessary step to allow the dutiful continuity of care in the health facilities of Paolo Giaccone. To this initiative, which offers certainties to the professionals who work in the company – adds the commissioner – is added the relaunch that is intended to be promoted also through the separate procedure for the recruitment of doctors through the open notice, also deliberated, which will make it possible to fill the gaps represented in recent days by the heads of departments in the board of directors. The Polyclinic, due to its nature and its location in the regional healthcare network, – concludes Iacolino – requires qualified human resources integrated into a healthcare process aimed at the appropriateness and personalization of treatments”.

The public notice open to doctors

The open public notice, pending the completion of the indefinite-term bankruptcy procedures, is aimed at the assignment of fixed-term assignments or substitutes of medical executive personnel. The disciplines for which you can apply are: Plastic Surgery, Vascular Surgery, Hematology, Endocrinology, Physiatry, Internal Medicine, Nuclear Medicine, Neurosurgery, Ophthalmology, Otorhinolaryngology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Radiology, Forensic Medicine, Pediatric Surgery, Clinical Pathology, General Surgery, Angiology, Thoracic Surgery, Pediatric Neuropsychiatry, Dentistry and Stomatology, Orthopedics, Audiology, Neonatology, Neuroradiology, Radiotherapy, Microbiology and Virology, Anatomy and Pathological Histology, Anesthesia and Resuscitation, Occupational Medicine, Acceptance and Surgery Medicine ‘Urgency.

The procedure provides that, after the initial term of seven days, the first ranking will be drawn up for each discipline. Applications received after the first seven days of publication, for the entire duration of the notice (deadline 30 April 2023), will be taken into consideration every 15 days, and will be duly evaluated thus defining the new rankings, without prejudice to any fixed-term contracts already made. The announcement will be published at the same time on the corporate website at www.policlinico.pa.iton the ongoing competitions page, and on InPa, the new national portal of the public function department for the recruitment of personnel in public administrations.