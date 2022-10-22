The most loyal consumers of pasta from all over Italy have lined up against the famous ones marche that promised quality but then did not reach it even remotely. Even a well-known newspaper has taken an interest in this controversy, dedicating an entire article to it from which, moreover, very interesting and to say the least reassuring data have emerged, concerning various types of Italian pasta considered better or worse.

In our life we ​​really eat everyone and often without worrying about the quality, but are we always sure of what we ingest? Unfortunately, in the course of our life, we do not always consume healthy elements of certified origin, because often the foods we cook and then eat are treated with substances that are not good for our health at all, namely the pesticides and others harmful substances which also damage their goodness and genuineness.

Therefore, in order to inform the consumer, in order to avoid any repercussions on their health, it is really important that everyone knows which foods are really genuine and on the contrary which ones it would be better to avoid ingesting. Following this logic, in this article we want to put a particular interest on our beloved pasta Italian, one of the most produced and consumed foods. According to the research conducted by the newspaper we were talking about before, some important gruesome ones emerged, concerning the use of farina contaminatedas it contains a certain amount of pesticides and glyphosate.

The investigation covered 24 different types of pasta Italian, and as the research went on, the results became increasingly discouraged, because in some of the pastas examined not only glyphosate was found, but some were also found microtossinespecifically of Deoxynivalenol, which represent a very serious risk for the physical health of all men, especially if they are small children or the elderly.

Fortunately, the values ​​of these harmful substances are below the maximum threshold envisaged and allowed by Italian law. But despite this, the tests also found the presence of more than two harmful substances in the same type of pastaand therefore, it means that it absolutely is toxic. In fact, experts say that, even if the values ​​are still below the threshold established by law, it is not at all healthy and reassuring for health to go and consume these foods.