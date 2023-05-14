The poorest municipality in Italy is in the province of Como, the richest is the town of Bocelli nel Pisano

MILANO – Surprise. The poorest municipality in Italy is in the North, Cavargna (Como)almost on the border with Switzerland. The richer one instead is Lajatico (Pisa), in the center of Italy. The radiograph was taken byResearch office of the Cgia of Mestrewhich he analyzed data from the Ministry of Economy and Finance referring to the 2021 Irpef tax returns. The two extremes can be explained by the fact that the 985 taxpayers residing in Lajatico in 2021 declared a average income of 54,708 euroshey 94 present in the village of Cavargna only 6,314 euros. Never as in this case, however, the famous average of Trilussa chickens finds application: the average income of Lajatico taxpayers is in fact probably “falsified” by the tax return of one of its illustrious citizens: the tenor Andrea Bocelli.









More generally, however, our country presents, also from the reading of taxpayers’ declarations, very marked differences, with signs of impoverishment which unfortunately also affect the North: among the 50 “poorest” territories of the country, for example, well 11 are from the North. In the vast majority of cases these are very small mountain realities, which have experienced depopulation and a progressive aging of the remaining population in the last 30-40 years. However, Milan remains the richest provincial capital in Italywith 37,189 euros, practically the double the 18,706 euros declared in Ragusa.

In the ranking by municipalities, after Lajatico we find Basiglio (Milan) with 49,325 euros, Portofino (Genoa) with 45,617 euros, Bogogno (Novara) with 42,366 euros and Varenna (Lecco) with 42,254 euros. The first capital municipality is Milan, in 12th place overall; Monza follows at 33/o (32,237 euros), Bergamo at 39/o (31,883 euros) and Pavia at 57/o (30,606 euros).

The richest municipality in the South is Sant’Agata li Battiati (Catania), 152/o with 28,055 euros, San Gregorio di Catania 155/o with 28,019 euros, and Cagliari which is 266/o with 26,985 euros.

Among the provincial capitals of the Centronord region, Bologna it is 92/a with 29,480 euros; the capital, Romais instead in 120th position, with an income per inhabitant of 28,646 euros, followed by Bozen 133/a with 28,473 euros, Firenze 186/a with 27,636 euros; after all they are Trieste in 680th place with 24,962 euros, Aosta at 771/o with 24,683 euros e Veneziawith 24,058 euros. In general, the wealthiest taxpayers live in medium/large cities or in the hinterland municipalities.

However, the CGIA underlines that these data they do not include the income of subjects subject to a substitute tax, or exempt from direct taxation, such as interest on capital income and flat-rate income, or any supplements (citizenship income, single allowance, invalidity pensions). Not in this statistic the effects of undeclared work are not included either and tax evasion, an “expedient” to economically support the weakest social groups.