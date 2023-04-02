Home Health The Pope is in St. Peter’s Square for the Palm Mass, 30,000 faithful present – breaking latest news
The Pope opened the Palm Sunday celebration with a weak and slightly breathless voice. He wears liturgical vestments and reached his chair on foot with the help of a cane, with a slow step, without a wheelchair. There are about thirty thousand faithful in St. Peter’s Square for the Palm Sunday Mass celebrated by Pope Francis. This is what the Vatican gendarmerie estimates.

Pope Francis has arrived in St. Peter’s Square where he presides over the celebration of Mass on Palm Sunday. Francis has arrived near the obelisk, in the center of the square, for the ritual blessing of the olive branches. He reached the place in the popemobile; Francis, who is still recovering from hospitalization, is wearing his white coat, over which the red stole has been placed for the liturgy of blessing. His voice is a little weak.

Pope Francis, after the rite of blessing the palms in the center of St. Peter’s Square, moved by popemobile to reach the altar from where he will preside over the celebration of mass.

