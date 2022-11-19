Home Health The Pope to Doctors with Africa (CUAMM): “It’s shameful, billions are spent on weapons and people are not treated”
So today Pope Francis to the participants in a meeting in the Vatican promoted by the “Medici con l’Africa” association: “I think of many mothers who cannot have a safe birth and sometimes lose their lives; or to many children, who already die in early childhood”. THE FULL DISCOURSE.

19 NOV

Health is a primary good, like bread, like water, like a house, like work. You are committed to ensuring that the daily bread is not lacking for so many brothers and sisters who today, in the 21st century, do not have access to normal, basic health care. It is shameful: humanity is not capable of solving this problem, but it is capable of carrying on the arms industry that destroys everything. Billions are spent on weapons, other enormous resources are burned in the ephemeral and evasion industry…”, so Pope francesco this morning in the Vatican addressing the participants in the meeting promoted by “Doctors with Africa” ​​(CUAMM).

“When we pray “give us today our daily bread”, we should think carefully about what we say, because many, too many men and women, of this bread, receive only the crumbs, or not even those, simply because they were born in certain places in the world . I think of many mothers who cannot have a safe birth and sometimes lose their lives; or to many children, who already die in early childhood”, continued the Pontiff.

“The Covid pandemic, the war and the serious international crisis are putting everyone to the test. So also the conditions of drought: I followed the disasters caused by drought in Kenya… And if it is difficult for the developed world, it is even more so for Africa – the Pope said – where the consequences are dramatic, because the populations are already very poor and there is a lack of social protection systems”.

“Africa is going backwards and poverty is getting worse. Food prices are rising everywhere leading to hunger and malnutrition; medical transport is blocked due to the excessive cost of fuel; medicines and medical supplies are scarce everywhere. It is a hidden “war”, which no one talks about and which does not seem to exist and instead has a very hard impact, especially on the poorest”, Pope Francis said again.

November 19, 2022
