The Pope to the artists: let harmony live more in our world, you are my allies

In the meeting in the Sistine Chapel with the artists participating in the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the inauguration of the Vatican Museums’ Collection of Modern Art, Francis asks for their help for the things he holds dear, “such as the defense of life humanity, social justice, the least, care for the common home, feeling that we are all brothers”. And to continue to act as a “critical conscience of society”

Alessandro Di Bussolo – Vatican City

“We need the principle of harmony to inhabit our world more. You artists can help us make room for the Spirit” of God, the “great harmonizer”. I feel you allies “for so many things that are close to my heart, such as the defense of human life, social justice, the least, the care of the common home, feeling that we are all brothers. The humanity of humanity is close to my heart”. These are some of the stimuli that Pope Francis leaves to the artists met in the Sistine Chapel, participants in the meeting promoted on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the inauguration of the Modern Art Collection of the Vatican Museums.

Your art, a sail filled with Spirit

In a long-applauded speech at its conclusion, the Pope first of all recalls that the Church has always had a relationship with artists that is “at the same time natural and special”. Natural because the artist “takes seriously the inexhaustible depth of existence, of life and of the world, even in its contradictions and tragic sides”.

“The artist reminds everyone that the dimension in which we move, even when we are not aware of it, is that of the Spirit. Your art is like a sail that fills with the Spirit and keeps us going”

The Pope in the Sistine Chapel with the artists

Enrich the world with a new reality

But the friendship between the Church and artists is also special, “above all – recalls Francis – if we think of many sections of history traveled together”, and today “we are waiting for new fruits even in our time, in an atmosphere of listening, freedom and respect. People need these fruits, special fruits”. And he underlines that the theologian Romano Guardini wrote that while the artist creates he is like a child and a seer, with the “spontaneity” of the first who imagines and the “accuracy” of the second who grasps reality. Like a child he moves “in the space of invention”, of creation, “of bringing something into the world that has never been seen in this way”.

You artists achieve this by asserting your originality. Always put yourself in the works, as unrepeatable beings as we all are, but with the intention of creating even more. When talent assists you, you bring to light the unedited, you enrich the world with a new reality.

Escape from the power of supposed artificial beauty

Citing the Book of Isaiah and the Apocalypse, where God says “Behold, I am making a new thing” and then “I am making all things new”, the Pontiff clarifies that “the creativity of the artist thus seems to participate in the generative passion of God You are allies of God’s dream! You are eyes that look and dream”. And having the ability “to dream up new versions of the world, to introduce new things into history”, continues Pope Francis, artists also resemble seers and prophets. Because “you know how to look at things both in depth and in the distance”, to scrutinize the horizon and fathom reality beyond appearances. Thus “you are called to escape the suggestive power of that presumed artificial and superficial beauty” which is widespread today and often complicit “of the economic mechanisms that generate inequalities”.

The Pope’s speech to the artists in the Sistine Chapel

Like the prophets, criticize the wiles of power

A beauty, says the Pope, “that is born dead”, fake, cosmetic, “a make-up that hides instead of revealing”. You, he explains to the artists, “keep your distance from this beauty, your art wants to act as a critical conscience of society, removing the veil from the obvious. You want to show what makes you think, which makes you vigilant, which reveals reality even in its contradictions, in its aspects that are more comfortable or convenient to keep hidden”.

“Like the biblical prophets, you confront us with things that sometimes annoy us, criticizing today’s false myths, new idols, banal speeches, the traps of consumption, the ruses of power”

“I feel you are allies for so many things that are close to my heart”

Francis underlines that artists often do this “with irony, which is a wonderful virtue” and “that we don’t cultivate so much”, as in the Bible, in moments in which “the presumption of self-sufficiency, prevarication, injustice, inhumanity when they clothe themselves with power and sometimes even with sacredness”.

In this being seers, sentinels, critical consciences, I feel you are allies for so many things that are close to my heart, such as the defense of human life, social justice, the least, care for our common home, feeling that we are all brothers. I care about the humanity of humanity, that human dimension of humanity. Because it is also the great passion of God.

Some of the artists present in the Sistine Chapel for the audience with the Pope

Art doesn’t put consciences to sleep, it keeps them awake

Like faith, recalls Pope Francis, art is also a bit disturbing. Art and faith cannot leave things as they are: they change them, transform them, convert them, move them.

Art can never be an anesthetic; it gives peace, but it doesn’t put consciences to sleep, it keeps them awake. You artists often try to probe even the underworld of the human condition, the abysses, the dark parts.

Because “there is a need to shed the light of hope in the darkness of humanity, individualism and indifference. Help us glimpse the light, the beauty that saves”. Art “touches the senses to animate the spirit and does this through beauty”, continues the Pope.

Thus in true beauty one begins to feel the nostalgia for God. Many hope that art will return to frequent beauty again. Of course, as I was saying, there is also a futile beauty, an artificial and superficial, even deceptive beauty, that of make-up.

Watch the complete video of the Pope’s audience with artists

The criterion for discovering true beauty is harmony

But the important criterion for discerning true beauty, Francis underlines, is “that of harmony”.

it is the Spirit who creates harmony. And the artist has something of this Spirit to create harmony. This human dimension of the spiritual. True beauty, in fact, is a reflection of harmony.

Which is, he clarifies, “the operative virtue of beauty”, its “basic spirit, in which the Spirit of God, the great harmonizer of the world, acts”. Thus different parts “compose the unity”.

It is a difficult thing, which only the Spirit can make possible: that differences do not become conflicts, but diversities that integrate; and at the same time that unity is not uniformity, but hosts what is multiple. Harmony works these miracles, as at Pentecost.

Another image of the audience in the Sistine Chapel

We need harmony to inhabit the world more

“Harmony is something else than balance” the Pontiff underlines again. And this is a very timely message, “in a time of media ideological colonization and lacerating conflicts; a homogenizing globalization coexists with many closed localisms”. It is the danger of our time, and “even the Church can be affected by it”. Because “conflict can operate under a false pretense of unity; so the divisions, the factions, the narcissisms”.

“We need the principle of harmony to inhabit our world more, and drive out uniformity. You artists can help us make room for the Spirit.”

Do not forget the poor, give voice to their silent cry

The work of the Spirit, recalls Pope Francis, “is to create the harmony of differences, not to destroy them, not to standardize them, but to harmonize them”. And “beauty is that work of the Spirit which creates harmony. Brothers and sisters, may your genius travel this way!”. Before greeting the artists present one by one, the Pope asks them “not to forget the poor, who are Christ’s favorites”, because “they need art and beauty. Some experience very harsh forms of deprivation of life; for this, they need it more”. And you artists “can interpret their silent cry”.

A musician plays an instrument of the “Orchestra del Mare” in the Sistine Chapel before the Pope’s arrival

