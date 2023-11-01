The Pope: ‘War is a defeat, 2 states are needed. There is a risk of global escalation’

“Every war is a defeat. Nothing is resolved with war. Nothing. Everything is gained with peace, with dialogue. They entered the kibbutzim, they took hostages. They killed someone. And then the reaction. The Israelis go and take those hostages, save them.” Thus the Pope in the long interview with the director of Tg1 Gian Marco Chiocci which will be broadcast in full at the end of the news, who sent some previews. “In war one slap provokes another. One strong and the other even stronger and so it goes on. War is a defeat. I felt it as one more defeat. Two peoples who must live together. With that wise solution: two peoples, two states. The Oslo Agreement: two very limited states and Jerusalem with a special status”.

“It would be the end of many things and many lives. I think that human wisdom stops these things. Yes, there is the possibility but… and this war affects us because of what it means Israel, Palestine, the Holy Land, Jerusalem but Ukraine also touches us because it is close.” Thus, in the interview with Tg1 director Gian Marco Chiocci, Pope Francis responded to the question whether he fears a global escalation. “But there are many other wars that don’t concern us: Kivu, Yemen, Myanmar with the Rohingya who are martyrs. The world is at war but there is the arms industry behind it”, he added.

“The hour is very dark. We cannot find the ability to reflect clearly and to the darkest hour I will add: one more defeat. It has been like this since the last world war, from ’45 until now, one defeat after another because the wars have not stopped”. Thus the Pope in the interview with the director of Tg1 Gian Marco Chiocci, broadcast this evening. “But the most serious problem still is the arms industries – added Francis -. A person who understands investments, who I met in a meeting, told me that today the investments that generate the most income are weapons factories.”

Francis. ‘There is anti-Semitism, the Holocaust was not enough’

“Unfortunately, anti-Semitism remains hidden. You can see it, young people for example, here and there doing something. It is true that in this case it is very large but there is always some anti-Semitism and it is not always enough see the Holocaust they committed in the Second World War, these 6 million killed, enslaved and it hasn’t passed. Unfortunately, it hasn’t passed. I won’t be able to explain it and I have no explanations, it’s a fact that I see it and I don’t like it” . This is how Pope Francis, in an interview with Tg1 director Gian Marco Chiocci, responded to the question whether he fears a resurgence of anti-Semitism.

The Pope, I call the religious in Gaza every day

“I call them every day and there is also an Argentinian nun there and the parish priest was in Bethlehem when all this broke out and he couldn’t return because he had gone to Bethlehem to buy medicine. Now he is in Jerusalem but he can’t enter”. Thus the Pope in the interview with Tg1, when asked if he listens to the religious who remained in Gaza. “And the Egyptian assistant parish priest, Father Yussuf, I call him every day and he tells me ‘but this is terrible, now the latest thing is that they bombed the hospital but they respect us in the parish, we have 563 people in the parish, all Christians and even some Muslims. Sick children who are cared for by Mother Teresa’s nuns,'” Francis said. In this small parish there are 563 people. “I called him before coming and every day I try to accompany them. For the moment, thank God, the Israeli forces respect that parish”, he added.

‘I wanted to go to Kiev and Moscow. I had prisoners freed

“On the second day of the war in Ukraine I went to the Russian embassy, ​​I felt that I had to go there and I said that I was willing to go to Putin if it was of any use. The good ambassador, he’s finished now, an official from Russia. And from that moment I had a good conversation with the Russian embassy”. This is how Pope Francis, in the interview with Tg1 director Gian Marco Chiocci, responded to the question about his possible trips to Kiev and Moscow. “When I presented prisoners, I went there and they freed them, they also freed them from Azov – he added -. In short, the embassy behaved very well in freeing the people who could be freed. But the dialogue stopped there. At that moment Lavrov wrote to me: ‘Thank you if you want to come, but it’s not necessary.’ I wanted to go both ways.”

Francis in Dubai for Cop28

“Yes, I will go to Dubai. I think I will leave December 1st until December 3rd. I will stay there for three days.” Thus the Pope, in the interview with Tg1 director Gian Marco Chiocci, responded to the question whether it is true that he will go to Dubai for the COP28 on the climate.

Maradona or Messi? ‘I say Pele’

Maradona or Messi? “I’ll say a third, Pele.” This is how Pope Francis responded to Tg1 director Gian Marco Chiocci who asked him who he preferred between the two Argentine champions. “Maradona as a player is great, a great man. But as a man he has failed – says the pontiff – Poor guy slipped with the court of those who praised him and didn’t help him. He came to visit me here the first year of his pontificate and then poor guy he had his end. It’s curious: many goalkeepers end badly. Even in boxing. Messi is very correct. He’s a gentleman. But for me, of these three, the great gentleman is Pelé. A man with a heart.” I, he adds, “spoke to Pelé, I once met him on a plane when I was in Buenos Aires, we talked. A man of such great humanity. The three are great. Each with their own specialty. Messi is good at this moment. And Pelé was good.”

Read the full article on ANSA.it

Share this: Facebook

X

