The popular burger sauce can be prepared so quickly

We challenge you – can you name a more delicious fast food classic than the good old Big Mac? The juicy burger is the absolute trademark of McDonald’s and always tastes irresistibly good. But for us personally, homemade always tastes best and since the barbecue season has already officially opened, now is the perfect time for delicious burgers from the grill. After a long search we finally found it – the perfect Big Mac Sauce recipe! And of course we want to share it with you too. So what are you waiting for – read on and get to the grill!

Big Mac Sauce Recipe: As delicious as the original

With more than 34,000 restaurants in 118 countries, McDonald’s has certainly made its mark on the fast food world. And no item on the menu is more iconic than the Big Mac with its creamy burger sauce. Unfortunately, the original is packed with junk ingredients and flavor enhancers that are almost impossible to pronounce. But don’t worry, our Big Mac Sauce recipe tastes just as good and takes less than 5 minutes to prepare. Enjoy the burgers with one of our frozen cocktails and you have the perfect summer evening!

Ingredients

120 grams of high-quality mayonnaise

1 pickled gherkin

1/2 onion

40 Gramm Ketchup

10 grams of mustard

5 ml white vinegar

5 grams of granulated sugar

1 teaspoon each of paprika, onion and garlic powder

Salt

preparation

Making your own Big Mac Sauce really couldn’t be easier and we’re sure you already have all the ingredients for the burger sauce in your kitchen cupboard.

Chop onions and pickles very small.

Simply add all the ingredients to a large bowl and whisk until smooth.

And voilà – the Big Mac Sauce recipe is that easy!

What to use the Big Mac sauce for?

Our Big Mac Sauce recipe not only tastes great with a classic burger. The creamy burger sauce really is a multi-talent in the kitchen and here are a few ideas for what else you could use it for.