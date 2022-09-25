According to a recent research, aspirin has a positive effect on cancer patients, as it would reduce inflammation and improve cellular repair processes, also counteracting the metastatic process.

British researchers claim that theaspirin has a positive effect on people with cancer.

The team looked at previous research on aspirin and revealed that it can reduce cancer-related inflammation, abnormal clotting, abnormal blood vessel growth, and improve cell repair processes.

Additionally, they found an association between aspirin and reduction in disease-related deaths, spread, and tumor-related vascular complications.

Published on Open Biologythis review of studies on biological mechanisms and clinical outcomes highlights the overall positive effect of aspirin on reducing the spread of cancer.

There is ample evidence pointing to the benefits of aspirin in preventing cancer growth and metastatic spread.

Evidence on biological mechanisms includes aspirin’s reduction ofcancer-related inflammationabnormal coagulation, abnormal blood vessel growth and improvement of cell repair processes.

Research has pointed out that two aspirins a day for a couple of years give protection that lasts more than 10 years, and the statistical analysis has gotten much stronger over time.

The researchers stated that:

For people at high risk of cancer, the benefits are obvious: aspirin works. Our new international study looked at whether smaller doses work just as well, and the results showed patients taking aspirin had 42% fewer colon cancers. Furthermore, among those who took aspirin for two full years, the risk had decreased by 50%.

The study involved 861 patients with Lynch syndrome, which affects about one in 200 people. They have a genetic problem with DNA repair, which makes them much more at risk for bowel and uterine cancers.

A group of 427 took aspirin continuously for two years, and 434 a placebo. They were all followed for 10 years and eventually it was noted that those treated with two aspirins per day (600 mg) had a 42.6% decrease in cancer risk.

Thus, although aspirin increases the number of bleeds, the severity of these events is very low; consequently, according to the researchers, this very common and popular drug appears to have a largely positive effect in the treatment of cancer.

Source: Open Biology

