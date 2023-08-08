Home » The possible anticancer properties of warfarin. « Medicine in the Library
The possible anticancer properties of warfarin. « Medicine in the Library

The possible anticancer properties of warfarin. « Medicine in the Library

Warfarin, a widely used blood thinner, appears to have potent anticancer properties, according to a study by Columbia University researchers. The study, conducted in human cells and mice, found that warfarin prevents tumors from interfering with a self-destruct mechanism that cells initiate when they detect mutations or other abnormalities.

Our findings suggest that warfarin, which is already FDA-approved, could be repurposed to treat a variety of cancers, including pancreatic cancersays study leader Wei Gu, PhD, Abraham and Mildred Goldstein professor of pathology and cell biology (in the Institute for Cancer Genetics) at Columbia University’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

The discovery of warfarin was an unexpected discovery of a study designed to uncover the molecular processes that regulate ferroptosis, a mechanism of cell death.

Cancer researchers are excited by the idea of ​​harnessing ferroptosis, so called because it requires iron to function, to kill cancer cells. Ferroptosis-inducing drugs may be particularly useful for cancers that escape current treatments.

Warfarin (also known by its trade name Coumadin) was first approved for medical use in 1954. It has since become a key therapy for preventing blood clots, which can cause stroke, heart attack, or pulmonary embolism.

In confirmation of the experiments performed, the researchers noted that patients with pancreatic, stomach and colorectal cancer who received warfarin survived significantly longer than those taking other blood thinners.

Read abstract of the article:
Regulation of VKORC1L1 is critical for p53-mediated tumor suppression through vitamin K metabolism
Xin Yang, Zhe Wang, Fereshteh Zandkarimi, Yanqing Liu, Shoufu Duan, Zhiming Li, Ning Kon, Zhiguo Zhang, Xuejun Jiang, Brent R. Stockwell, Wei Gu.
Published: July 18, 2023 DOI:

Fonte: Columbia University

