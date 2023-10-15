The Potential Link Between Hair Dyes and Breast Cancer: Examining the Risks and Uncertainties

Cosmetics are not always safe, and recently some studies have focused attention on hair dyes. Every woman goes to the hairdresser to get a color, and it is not uncommon for men to use a color for aesthetic reasons. Like many cosmetic products, however, dyes contain substances that could cause health problems.

Some scholars have carried out research to understand whether the frequent use of hair dyes was related to a risk of cancer. More specifically, it seems that the risks are of having breast cancer, and less frequently of other types of cancer. Indeed, by looking at the color formulations, it is clear that they contain substances classified as potentially carcinogenic; although the risk arises when the quantities are large and when exposure is frequent and prolonged over time. Obviously, this is not reassuring for a consumer who goes to the hairdresser to change the color of their hair.

In 2017, a famous surgeon and breast cancer expert issued a warning after carrying out research on the relationship between the use of hair dye and the appearance of breast cancer. According to the expert, who published his conclusions in the magazine Anticancer Research, a woman who dyes her hair would be 19% more likely to have cancer than someone who doesn’t. His opinion raised many doubts, also because the advice was not to dye your hair more than 6 times a year.

Actually, the data consulted by the surgeon also included studies carried out with products dating back to before the 1980s, when dyes were made with very different substances than today. The risks, therefore, even if not proven, were higher before that period. There is currently a study that says there are breast cancer risks in the frequent use of hair dye, but only for women who are familiar with, or a mother or sister who has had cancer. At the same time, it seems that professionals who work in contact with hair dyes have greater risks since they have greater and prolonged exposure.

Consequentially, there is no such “granite” data that demonstrates a direct correlation between hair dyes and the onset of cancer, also because there are really many variables that are impossible to consider. Experts remind us that the dyes certainly contain potentially irritating substances, but in general, they do not advise against their use. If anything, it may be an individual choice to move towards natural products in order to avoid potential risks.