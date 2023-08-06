The Power and Benefits of Warrior I: Unlocking the Breath and Embracing Positivity

Warrior Pose: A Powerful Exercise for Breathing and Mindset

If a survey were made into what are the best known and most performed yoga poses, even in hybrid classes at the gym, the Warrior would certainly be among them. There are three variations, and the first, called Virabhadrasana I, is an exercise that profoundly affects breathing, with all the benefits that this entails. This is assured by teacher Francesca Cassia, who advises her students to learn to take life with momentum, availability, and energy.

Francesca explains that all poses where the chest is brought forward and the shoulders open have a positive effect on breathing. Warrior I is a sort of lunge with one leg extended back and arms extended to the sides of the head. In the variant performed by Yamini in the photo above, with candlestick (or cactus) arms, the open posture of the chest is accentuated, with a backward extension that increases the elasticity of the intercostals and other muscles involved in respiratory acts.

The opening poses unlock the diaphragm, making the breath wider. They improve the oxygenation of the whole body, increase metabolism and calorie consumption, and give calm, lucidity, and balance. The asana also indirectly acts on the diaphragm, as the work done with the legs, especially the extension of the rear leg which stretches the psoas, affects the diaphragmatic area, making it freer and more efficient.

The Warrior Pose embodies the act in which the Warrior faces the enemy, leaping forward. According to the yogic tradition, in life, the most difficult enemy is not outside us, but within us. Metaphorically, this pose teaches us to face everything that happens with a positive spirit, without surrendering to shadows and fears.

So, next time you join a yoga class or visit the gym, remember to include the Warrior Pose in your routine. Not only will it benefit your breathing and physical health, but it will also instill a positive mindset to face any challenge that comes your way. Embrace the Warrior within and conquer your inner battles.

