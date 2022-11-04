Sorry (so to speak) for those who never say them, for those who fill their mouths with elegant synonyms and euphemisms, for those who say damn and jeez. But saying bad words, in short, using a language that is a bit full of bad words makes you feel better, psychologically and physically. And more socially involved, and persuasive, and a host of other good things as well.

Is the interested theory of a dirty word comedian? Not at all. That’s what a recent study published in says Linguaa scientific journal of cognitive linguistics, functional linguistics, psycholinguistics and neurolinguistics, rhetoric and philosophy of language (the list just to say that we are in the field of serious things, in case you didn’t understand).

The power of bad words

According to the authors of the research – a group of British psychologists who have reviewed the literature produced in the most disparate fields: from biolinguistics, to neuroscience, to sociology – swear words are powerful. Indeed very powerful. In the sense – they explain – that saying them produces a range of unique, specific psychological, physiological, emotional, interactional and rhetorical effects. Effects that other forms of language are not capable of causing at all. “Here we focus on these effects and we do it in particular through the lens of power – the researchers explain – that is the idea that swear words do (and can do) things that other linguistic forms do not. And then – they add – we are interested in what (surprisingly little) is known about how they get this power. “

Swearing as an analgesic

For a study published a couple of years ago on Frontieres of Psychology , swearing increases pain tolerance. In that research, the authors, two psychologists from Keele University and Oxford University, had shown that those who swear can keep their hands in a bucket of ice water longer than those who don’t. And that words other than classic swear words don’t work the same way.

We also know that swearing during exercise increases performance in terms of power and strength (see is believe, we recommend while running on the treadmill at home).

Bad words excite and increase credibility and persuasion capacity

Using vulgar words increases credibility: text messages that contain profanity seem to be more persuasive than those without. Swear words are better remembered, stimulate attention and cognitive processing than other linguistic stimuli, and when used as distractors (elements to distract attention) in experiments they produce higher levels of interference with other stimuli. Vulgar language is emotionally very powerful, has a strong ability to strengthen both positive and negative interpersonal relationships.

How the beneficial action of profanity works

But for what reasons do bad words do all this? In short, how do they have this power? For the authors, the power of bad words does not lie in the words themselves: cursing in a language that is not ours does not produce the same emotional reactions. Perhaps the magic of swear words lies in our memories: how to say that bad words produce emotion (with all that can derive from it in terms of memory, attention, involvement and assertion) because as children they were associated with punishment, reproach, in short, with intense moments of our past life.

Perhaps. Because there is no evidence to support this hypothesis. Perhaps, vulgar speaking is processed in a different area of ​​the brain from that involved in let’s say more polite speeches. “In particular – says the study – it could activate the amygdala and the basal ganglia, rather than higher order processing structures”.

However things may be, sooner or later we will understand where it resides and how the superpower of swear words is born, but in the meantime it is good to remember that *****! And ******!! And **********!!! have (still and probably always will have) negative connotations and that saying them directly to someone can easily (and rightly) be interpreted as an obvious form of rudeness, aggression or contempt, and not as an analgesic: the same word spoken in a slamming the little finger of the foot against a piece of furniture, or shouting at our neighbor has very different meanings (and effects, especially effects). So beware, regardless of the science, context is everything.