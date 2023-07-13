The Power of Early Reading: How it Boosts Cognitive Development and Mental Health in Children

Title: Early Reading Habits Lead to Cognitive Excellence and Better Mental Health, Study Finds

Subtitle: Starting to read before the age of nine offers numerous benefits, according to researchers.

Have you ever thought about the impact of a simple story before bed or a nice afternoon reading with your child? Often considered a leisure activity, the world of books is more powerful than we might think at first. A study has shed light on this aspect, and its conclusions can serve as inspiration to foster a love of reading in little ones from an early age.

Researchers from Cambridge and Warwick, in the United Kingdom, and from Fudan University, in China, have discovered that children who start reading at an early age not only excel on cognitive tests during adolescence but also present better mental health. The results of the study have been published in Psychological Medicine, a journal famous for its meticulous exploration of human behavior and psychology.

The study was based on a huge amount of data on children from the United States. Interviews, cognitive tests, mental and behavioral assessments, and even brain scans were examined to understand the relationship between reading and brain development. Children who started reading before the age of nine were compared with those who started reading later or never started reading for pleasure.

Of the whopping 10,243 participants, 48% had minimal or no reading experience in their early years. The rest of the children had a history of reading for fun ranging from three to ten years.

Surprisingly, those who developed the habit of reading early had quite an advantage over those who did not. When tested in their teens, these youngsters showed superior verbal learning, memory, and speech development. Their school performance was also top-notch, and they displayed fewer indicators of stress, depression, and behavior problems compared to non-readers. In addition, they were less likely to be glued to screens and had better sleep patterns.

The deeper part of the study revealed that early readers had larger total brain areas and volumes. Their brains also showed unique changes in areas related to improved mental health, attention, and behavior.

In their exploration of the relationship between reading and cognitive development, the researchers found an interesting trend. They discovered that the key number of reading for pleasure each week was about 12 hours. This amount of time seemed to provide an optimal balance.

Beyond this threshold, the beneficial effect of reading began to diminish, and somewhat surprisingly, there was a decreased cognitive performance. The researchers suggest this could be due to the sedentary nature of reading. When children are engaged in reading for extended periods of time, they may be missing out on other crucial activities that foster cognitive enrichment.

In light of the results, Professor Jianfeng Feng, from Shanghai Fudan University and the University of Warwick, urges parents to arouse the passion for reading in their children as soon as possible. In this way, they will not only give their children the pleasure of reading but also support their development and foster lifelong reading habits, benefits that could carry over into their adult life. But always complementing this activity with sports and social activities.

