The Power of Emotional Support Animals: A Therapy for Mental Health

MIAMI— For many people, coping with the demands of daily life represents a challenge that affects mental health while it generates stress, anxiety and other emotional problems. That is why having an emotional support animal is one of the ways to soften these factors that generate instability.

It is not surprising that the renowned Sigmund Freud, father of psychoanalysis, loved dogs, especially his inseparable Jofi. Currently, there are different types of therapies with animals, especially dogs and horses, since the beneficial role of emotional support animals has been proven both for students in educational centers, as well as for people with certain disabilities, or patients who face anxiety and sadness in the hospitals.

Emotional support animals provide companionship to people facing mental health difficulties. They can range from dogs and cats, to rabbits, pigs and reptiles. They should not be confused with service dogs, which are trained to assist humans with disabilities in their daily activities.

So having one of these little animals at home is a constant and effective therapy, as long as we take care of them as members of the family and do not treat them as objects, simple decorations or tools to take care of the home. When we treat these little animals with love and integrate them into daily routines, coexistence becomes a treatment to face anxiety disorders, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (especially among veterans).

Additionally, having an emotional support animal gives its owners certain rights. The US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has regulations that allow owners of emotional support animals in housing where there is a policy prohibiting pet ownership. HUD states that “emotional support animals, by their very nature and without training, can relieve depression and anxiety, and help reduce stress-induced pain in people with certain medical conditions affected by stress.”

Under the United States Department of Transportation’s Air Carrier Access Act (ACAA), any person with a diagnosis of mental disability and an emotional support animal letter issued by a mental health professional who verifies the emotional benefit of the animal will be able to travel with the animal in the cabin. If the requirements are met, the airline is not legally allowed to ask questions about the disability and cannot prevent owners and their animals from boarding the plane.

Research studies have shown the psychophysiological and psychosocial benefits of positive social interaction with a pet, such as holding or petting an animal. These include calming and relaxing, reducing anxiety, relieving loneliness, improving engagement and social interaction, normalizing heart rate and blood pressure, reducing pain, reducing stress, reducing depression, and increasing pleasure.

A 2022 longitudinal pilot study conducted by Janet Hoy-Gerlach of the University’s Social Work Program of Toledo and his colleagues found that emotional support animals considerably improved anxiety, depression, and loneliness scores in adults suffering from serious mental health issues. Additionally, a 2019 study at the University of Warwick found that students who interacted with dogs experienced a reduction in their anxiety and an improvement in their overall mood. Furthermore, a 2023 survey by the American Psychiatric Association showed that 69% of respondents said their pets reduce stress and provide unconditional love and support.

In conclusion, emotional support animals provide crucial emotional and mental health benefits to their owners, reducing feelings of loneliness, fear, and anxiety, and providing a sense of connection and purpose. With proper care and integration into daily routines, these animals can offer effective therapy for anxiety disorders, depression, and other mental health challenges.