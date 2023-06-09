The power of exercise thus counteracts the genetic risk of developing type 2 diabetes

Recent studies state that even people with a high predisposition to developing type 2 diabetes can decrease this risk.

The incidence of type 2 diabetes is steadily increasing worldwide, with many individuals facing a higher risk than others. However, there is good news: research has shown that even those with a strong genetic predisposition they can reduce their chances to develop this chronic disease. One of the key factors is regular physical activity.

The importance of sport in preventing type 2 diabetes cannot be underestimated. L’daily workout has been shown to have numerous health benefits, including weight control, increased insulin sensitivity, and improved carbohydrate metabolism.

Particularly relevant is its role in countering the genetic predisposition to type 2 diabetes. Even if you are genetically predisposed, adopting an active lifestyle and including sports activities in your daily routine can help reduce significantly the danger of developing this pathology.

How to deal with the risk of type 2 diabetes

A study conducted by the University of Sydney found a strong correlation between higher levels of overall physical activity, particularly moderate to vigorous intensity exercise, and a lower incidence of type 2 diabetes. The study involved 59,325 UK adults Biobank, all of whom have worn workout tracking devices. They were then followed up for up to seven years to monitor health outcomes.

The UK Biobank is an extensive biomedical database and research resource containing genetic information on the lifestyle and health of half a million British participants, with anonymised data. This included genetic markers associated with a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes. These people had a 2.4 times higher probability Compared to others.

The survey showed that more than an hour of moderate physical activity per day was associated with a 74% lower chance of developing type 2 diabetes compared to participants who exercised less than 5 minutes. This was also true when other factors were taken into consideration.

Another intriguing finding was that participants with a high genetic risk but who fell in the most vigorous physical activity category were less likely to develop type 2 diabetes than those with a low genetic risk but in the category of more vigorous physical activity. of less intense training.