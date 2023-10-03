The Power of Gratitude: Research Shows it Leads to Lasting Happiness and Spiritual Connection

New Research Finds Attitude of Gratitude is Key to Happiness and Retaining Positive Memories

Recent studies published in The Journal of Positive Psychology have shed light on the profound impact gratitude has on human happiness. Not only does an attitude of gratitude contribute to overall well-being, but it also helps retain the impact of positive memories and creates a stronger sense of spiritual connection.

Researchers focused on exploring the relationship between gratitude and well-being, specifically examining the differences between gratitude towards God, gratitude towards humans, and general gratitude. They also sought to understand how gratitude affects memories.

Participants in the study were randomly assigned to recall a happy event caused by human efforts, a happy event caused by external factors, or a happy event attributed to a divine power. They were then asked to report how the memory made them feel and how they currently felt about the event.

Interestingly, memories associated with gratitude showed less decline in positive affect compared to other pleasant memories. According to the study authors, “One way gratitude might improve happiness is because grateful memories have a positive emotional impact that does not fade over time, unlike happy and fun memories.”

Licensed psychologist Snehal Kumar defines gratitude as a practice of making space for appreciation. This appreciation extends to people, things, experiences, and even oneself. Cultivating gratitude involves slowing down, noticing the little things, and being grateful for what one has.

Kumar suggests incorporating both formal and informal gratitude practices into daily life. Formal practices can involve taking a few minutes each day or week to write or think about what one is grateful for. Writing it down helps solidify the gratitude memory. Informal practices include expressing genuine appreciation in daily interactions.

To put gratitude into practice, it is essential to set realistic goals and boundaries. One should identify a realistic goal and create a routine that suits their lifestyle. Protecting time and energy for gratitude practice and honoring personal rhythms is crucial for maintaining consistency.

The psychologist encourages spreading gratitude by thanking at least one person every day and fostering kindness. Recognizing deserving individuals, praising generosity, courage, and authenticity, can create a wave of gratitude that can significantly impact the world.

Gratitude, it seems, is not just a nice sentiment but a powerful tool for enhancing happiness, retaining positive memories, and fostering a deep sense of connection to oneself and others.

