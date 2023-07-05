The Power of Intermittent Fasting: Combating Obesity, Aging, and Disease

Intermittent Fasting: A Nutritional Strategy with Potential Health Benefits

Intermittent fasting (IF) has gained attention in recent years as a nutritional strategy for combating overweight, obesity, and related metabolic and cardiovascular complications. However, a growing body of research suggests that IF may also have the potential to prevent and even help cure cancer, inflammatory or neurodegenerative diseases, as well as delay cellular aging.

The practice of intermittent fasting has ancient roots, with evidence of its use dating back to ancient civilizations such as the Phoenicians, Babylonian Assyrians, and Egyptians. Even the great Greek philosophers, including Pythagoras, Socrates, and Plato, practiced fasting to achieve mental clarity. Hippocrates, known as the father of medicine, advocated against eating during illness, recognizing the potential benefits of fasting.

Modern research has provided further insight into the benefits of intermittent fasting. In a 1997 article published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers Weindruch and Sohal highlighted how calorie restriction, a key component of intermittent fasting, increased the lifespan of animals by counteracting the action of free radicals, molecules that cause cells to degenerate. They envisioned this therapy as a potential treatment to counteract aging and prolong lifespan.

At the metabolic level, during intermittent fasting, the body begins to use fat as a source of energy, favoring the hepatic production of ketone bodies. These molecules have beneficial effects at the cellular, metabolic, and neurological levels, without reaching harmful ketosis.

What makes intermittent fasting potentially successful compared to more rigid practices is its alternation of fasting phases with controlled feeding phases, which can be tailored to fit an individual’s lifestyle and social obligations.

The mechanisms behind intermittent fasting go beyond weight loss. Research suggests that it can improve glucose regulation, blood pressure, heart rate, body composition, and even reduce abdominal fat. It may also improve various health indicators associated with cardiovascular risk, including cholesterol, triglycerides, glucose, insulin levels, and markers of systemic inflammation and oxidative stress.

Studies are also ongoing to explore the effects of intermittent fasting on cancer treatment. Various types of IF can be adapted to an individual’s lifestyle, such as the 16/8 method, which involves an 8-hour eating window. However, it is crucial to undergo intermittent fasting under medical supervision and hydration is key throughout the fasting phases. Preliminary studies show potential benefits of IF in patients with breast, ovarian, prostate, endometrial, colorectal, and glioblastoma cancers during radio and chemotherapy treatments. However, it remains unclear whether IF affects cancer recurrence in humans.

In the realm of neurodegenerative diseases, intermittent fasting may delay the onset of conditions like Parkinson’s and senile dementia, but its positive influence on disease progression is yet to be determined.

Despite the potential benefits, it is important to approach intermittent fasting with caution. Independent fasting without medical supervision, “do it yourself” approaches, or following influencers or apps promising rapid results can lead to detrimental health effects. Intermittent fasting has specific contraindications and should not be practiced by children, adolescents, pregnant or breastfeeding women, individuals with type I diabetes, sleep disorders, hypotension, and eating disorders.

Furthermore, exercise should always be part of any nutritional approach for optimal effectiveness. Physical activity, the most powerful drug nature has provided us, should be incorporated into our daily lives. A combination of aerobic activity, resistance training, and weightlifting can help maintain overall health and maximize the benefits of intermittent fasting.

In conclusion, intermittent fasting is a versatile nutritional strategy with potential health benefits. While further research is needed to fully understand its effects on cancer recurrence and neurodegenerative diseases, when practiced under medical supervision and in conjunction with regular exercise, intermittent fasting can be a valuable tool in maintaining overall health and wellbeing.

*© breaking latest news*

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

