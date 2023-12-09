The power of mindset! – Medicine and health, medical specialists and wellness

How conscious thinking can change lives.

Mindset – The power of thoughts

After her appearance at the Speaker Slam in the summer, Milena Federmann, mental coach from the Glücksgemeinde Schömberg, was booked as an expert for this year’s expert congress in Dubai. This extraordinary congress was organized by the expert portal on November 30, 2023 and brought together experts from different nations with important topics of this time and the future.

In her speech on a yacht in the middle of Dubai’s fascinating skyline, she spoke about the profound importance of a consciously designed mindset for a fulfilled and successful life.

She explains why a mindset is much more than just an attitude or point of view.

It is the foundation of our way of thinking, acting and feeling. It enables us to interpret the world around us. It is the way we respond to challenges, how we perceive ourselves and how we live our lives. It is particularly responsible for our emotions. How much joy, sadness or, for example, fear there is in our lives. At this point, Ms. Federmann explains that the mindset works like a navigation tool within us. It steers in the direction of thoughts and those who predominantly have challenging and negative thoughts often navigate past the beautiful goals.

Furthermore, it makes it clear that thoughts are not just abstract concepts, but have a profound effect on our bodies. Surely you know the tension of stress, the nausea of ​​nervousness or the paralyzing feeling of fear. Feelings only arise when the body brings thoughts to life. This is often noticeable as heaviness or discomfort. While positive thoughts create a feeling of lightness in the body. Who doesn’t know the feelings that either want to keep you in bed in the morning or that make you tear up trees.

This means that the mindset is much more than just how we think; it is largely responsible for our physical well-being and our mental health.

Milena Federmann emphasizes that the mindset is not limited to a specific area. It is formed over the course of life through a variety of influences. Upbringing, education, social contacts, culture, religion, media and also your own experiences.

So we can be very self-confident in some areas of life, while being more critical of ourselves in others. It permeates every aspect of our lives – from our professional ambitions to our personal relationships. “Our mindset is the architect of our lives,” she said. “It influences how we see ourselves, how we interact with others and what goals we pursue.”

The good news is that it’s never too late to change it. The foundations of how we perceive the world and ourselves are laid in childhood, but our brain’s ability to change extends throughout life. A consciously designed mindset is the key to a happy and successful life.

Her heart mission goes beyond Dubai. To bring people into their own power. For her, the most important step for a fulfilling life is to understand herself. To question your own thoughts and actions. Parents or teachers often still speak in our own heads, as do the deep beliefs about us and the world that emerged in childhood and are still active. The update function has been introduced in today’s smartphones for good reasons. Old obsolete files are exchanged for new ones. New, more useful functions are installed. For us humans, too, it is always time for an update to free our inner hard drive from harmful and outdated thoughts.

Both online and offline, she shares her knowledge and passion for the power of one’s own thoughts through mental coaching, lectures and seminars. Because, as she emphasizes, consciously cultivating your mindset is the key to a fulfilling life.

