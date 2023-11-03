The Power of Nature: Nutrients for Men’s Health

From milk thistle to green tea, from broccoli to tomato, up to horse chestnut: help from nature for “him’s” health. According to experts from the Italian Society of Andrology (SIA), consuming certain nutrients found in these foods can help prevent various diseases and improve overall health.

The SIA experts highlight that nutrients such as sulforaphane from broccoli and lycopene from tomatoes have shown significant benefits in preventing prostate cancer and reducing the risk of prostatic hypertrophy. These nutrients have been found to have powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, making them highly effective in preventing diseases.

A recent meta-analysis published in the journal Uro has documented the beneficial effects of these substances. It has been observed that sulforaphane from broccoli functions as an excellent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory that can inhibit the growth of tumor cells. Lycopene from tomatoes, on the other hand, is a carotenoid that protects against prostate cancer and helps alleviate the symptoms of benign prostatic hypertrophy.

Another substance highlighted by the experts is escin, extracted from the seeds and shell of the horse chestnut. Escin is a powerful antioxidant known to benefit male infertility, varicocele, prostate and bladder cancer, and chronic prostatitis. Its anti-inflammatory properties have been found to be comparable to cortisone, further contributing to its potential as a treatment for infertility.

The article also emphasizes the importance of silymarin, extracted from milk thistle. Silymarin has been found to inhibit the growth of prostate cancer cells and delay their progression. Additionally, it reduces urinary symptoms in patients with benign prostatic hypertrophy. Silymarin also possesses hypocholesterolemic and hepatoprotective properties.

SIA President Alessandro Palmieri from the Federico II University of Naples explains that aging, an improper lifestyle, and exposure to pollution can compromise men’s health by increasing the production of free radicals and oxidative stress. These factors can damage cells and tissues, leading to various diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Proper nutrition is essential in combatting these issues and forming the foundation for overall health and well-being.

To learn more about the benefits of these natural compounds and their impact on men’s health, the full article can be found on ANSA.it.

