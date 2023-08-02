The Power of Nighttime Infusions: How to Lose Weight and Sleep Better

Title: The Power of Nighttime Infusions: Deflating the Belly and Promoting Better Sleep

Subtitle: Discover the benefits of hibiscus infusion and tips to enjoy a peaceful evening

In addition to traditional weight loss diets and healthy habits, there are alternative methods and foods that can aid in weight loss and improve sleep quality. Among our favorite day-to-day allies are infusions, which not only help us feel less swollen but also assist in falling asleep faster.

Benefits of Nighttime Infusions to Deflate the Belly and Promote Relaxation

Contrary to popular belief, consuming infusions before bed offers more benefits than merely relaxation. These hot beverages help regulate stress and anxiety levels, reducing feelings of nervousness and enhancing the quality of sleep. A study conducted on over 65,000 women found that inadequate sleep duration is associated with moderate weight gain and obesity. Therefore, infusions can play a vital role in preventing weight gain caused by bad sleep habits.

Doctor and Surgeon Miguel Andrés Rosa Martínez explains that nighttime infusions can calm the digestive system, alleviating bloating and stomach discomfort that may hinder restful sleep. These infusions also enhance overall sleep quality.

How to Choose the Right Infusion Before Bed

To select the perfect infusion for nighttime consumption, consider its real effects on your body and your specific needs. For example, a digestive infusion may be suitable for combating a swollen belly, while a relaxing infusion can help relieve stress. However, there is one infusion that can offer both effects simultaneously.

Recipe for Anti-inflammatory and Relaxing Infusion Before Going to Sleep

The hibiscus infusion is a notable choice for reducing belly inflammation and improving sleep quality. Historically known for its medicinal properties, hibiscus is effective in combating oxidative stress, hypertension, and inflammatory processes. Alongside its digestive and diuretic properties that aid in reducing bloating and preventing constipation, hibiscus acts as a natural tranquilizer. Furthermore, its thermogenic action speeds up metabolism and prevents the accumulation of body fat, particularly in the abdomen area.

To prepare the infusion, place three dried hibiscus flowers in a saucepan, add a glass of water, and let it boil for 5 minutes. After removing from heat, steep for a few more minutes. Strain the mixture and serve it in a glass for optimal enjoyment.

Tips to Prepare and Enjoy Your Evening Infusion

To maximize the benefits of the evening infusion, opt for low-fat and low-carb foods that are rich in easily absorbed proteins during dinner. It is advisable to have dinner two hours before bedtime, allowing sufficient time to prepare the nighttime infusion. Create a tranquil atmosphere free of negative stimuli or activities that hinder digestion and relaxation.

Tips to Deflate the Belly Beyond Infusions

While infusions can aid in bloating and constipation, it is essential to incorporate a healthy lifestyle and regular physical exercise for optimal results. These two components contribute significantly to weight loss, regulate bowel movements, and promote better sleep.

However, it is always advisable to consult with a nutrition specialist or doctor to create a personalized plan based on individual needs before embarking on any diet or weight loss journey.

By incorporating nighttime infusions, such as the hibiscus infusion, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, individuals can experience the benefits of deflating the belly and achieving a good night’s sleep.