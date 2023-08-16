The Power of Running: How Regular Exercise Can Improve Mental Health

Running for an hour every day has become a decisive habit for Japanese writer and winner of the Princess of Asturias of Letters 2023, Haruki Murakami. In his book, “What I Talk About When I Talk About Running,” he acknowledges that running has had a significant impact on his mental health. Running not only provides time for oneself but also acts as a way to distance oneself from problems and process vital moments.

Numerous studies have shown that exercise, particularly aerobic training like running, can improve symptoms related to depression and anxiety. It is even included in the treatment recommendations of the American Psychiatric Association. The positive effects on mental health may be attributed to increased blood circulation to the brain and the stimulation of areas such as the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis and the limbic system.

Running is not just about physical exercise; it also involves a coordinated movement of the body that can have profound effects on mental well-being. Compared to other forms of exercise, running specifically activates the prefrontal cortex, a brain region responsible for cognition and mood regulation. The mechanical impact of each foot strike during running also increases blood circulation, benefiting brain activation.

The environment in which one chooses to run can also play a role in its effects on mental health. Running in natural terrains, such as parks or mountains, enhances mental clarity and disconnection from daily stressors. A study published in Nature shows that running induces a positive mood and improves executive function, coinciding with cortical activation in the prefrontal subregions involved in emotional regulation and inhibitory control.

One of the reasons running can lead to feelings of euphoria and relaxation is the release of endorphins and endocannabinoids. These molecules, similar to the active ingredients in cannabis, can contribute to the positive feelings experienced during and after a run.

Before starting a running routine, it is essential to undergo a medical fitness examination to ensure one’s health is suitable for this type of exercise. Strength training is also crucial to prevent injuries and improve overall performance. It is essential to listen to your body and not ignore any pain or discomfort that may arise. Rest days are equally important for recovery.

In conclusion, running can be a beneficial tool for improving concentration, managing stress, and enhancing mood. However, it is essential to approach it with caution, considering individual fitness levels, medical conditions, and proper training techniques.

