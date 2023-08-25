The power of thought will suffice: here are the prostheses that function as an interface between the body and the brain

Imagine you have a T9 in your brain. Yes, the autocorrect of text programs that we thank when it saves us time, completing set sentences and correcting spelling distractions, but which burns our nerves when the writing becomes more creative and personal.

The corrector that looks like the t9 of the cell phone

Imagine it connected to Broca’s area, in the frontal lobe, where language is formed: instead of an insult addressed to an incorrect motorist, a greeting could emerge on the lips; a piquant joke would fade into an insipid understatement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

