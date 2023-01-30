Home Health The power of water, to live long let’s drink from it
Health

The power of water, to live long let’s drink from it

by admin
The power of water, to live long let’s drink from it

To live long, better drink from it. We are talking of course about water. It has been known for some time that hydration is important, and the most recent confirmation comes from a study published on eBioMedicine Of Lancet: Researchers at the National Heart Lung and Blood Institute in Bethesda followed data on more than 10,000 participants in the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities study for 25 years.

See also  Improving depression and anxiety without medication is possible with these natural therapeutic aids

You may also like

Gym flooded with damage to the parquet, Santa...

Faculty of Medicine in Reggio Calabria, Confindustria against...

Covid, WHO: the virus can evolve unpredictably, we...

Sour Tomato Sauce Alert: Here’s What Happens If...

Medicine in Trento: primary-teachers, the first four selections...

WHO: “Covid is still a public health emergency”

What is “Lucky Girl” syndrome

What is “Lucky Girl” syndrome

Cannabis helps women have multiple orgasms

LongCovid. Italian researchers discover the mechanism of action...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy