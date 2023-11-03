Home » The Powerful Benefits of Fisetin: A Natural Anti-Aging Compound Found in Common Foods
Fisetin, a powerful flavonoid found in strawberries, onion, cucumbers, persimmons, and apple persimmons, has been gaining attention for its antioxidant and anti-aging properties. According to biologist and nutritionist Gaia Gottardi, fisetin has been crowned the most powerful breast-therapeutic among ten unique phytotherapeutic substances, including resveratrol, curcumin, and quercetin.

Numerous studies have been conducted to confirm the positive aspects and benefits of fisetin. It has shown antioxidant power by enhancing the activity of other antioxidants like glutathione. It has also been found to prevent cardiovascular risk and atherosclerosis by inhibiting the oxidation of LDL, the bad cholesterol. Fisetin has anti-inflammatory properties and counteracts the activity of promoters like cytokines, including TNF-α and interleukin 6. From a longevity perspective, fisetin plays a crucial role in the prevention of age-related pathologies. In animals, it has shown neuro-protective benefits by improving memory and learning, reducing anxiety and depression, increasing serotonin and norepinephrine levels, and limiting the worsening of diseases like Alzheimer’s disease, ALS, stroke, and Huntington’s disease.

One fruit that is particularly high in fisetin content is the persimmon apple. This variety of persimmons has a similar consistency to apples and can be consumed even before it reaches maximum ripeness. It does not have the classic tannin content of regular persimmons and is known for its ability to balance the sweetness of other fruits, making it a great addition to dishes like dark chocolate and cocoa. The persimmon apple is also rich in fructose, so moderation in consumption is advised.

Further research and studies are being conducted to explore the potential health benefits of fisetin supplementation and dietary intake. With its antioxidant, anti-aging, and neuro-protective properties, fisetin shows promise as a natural compound that can improve overall health and wellbeing.

